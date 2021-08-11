Wednesday 11 August 2021
Covid-19 continues to rise, with a daily average of 1,450 infections and 13 deaths

There are currently 371 patients in the ICU; hospital admissions register an 8.2% increase in the last week, reported the Ministry of Health

Health
By Rico
On Tuesday, 371 covid-19 patients were in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), a number above the Caja's ability to provide optimal patient care. Photo from CCSS
QCOSTARICA – The number of new cases of covid-19 cases and hospital admissions related to covid-19 continued to increase this past week, according to the report by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday, August 10.

On Tuesday, 371 covid-19 patients were in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), a number above the Caja’s ability to provide optimal patient care. Photo from CCSS

In the last epidemiological week, which ended on August 7, there was an increase of 16.7% in the number of new infections, going from 8,449 in the week that ended on July 31, to 10,151, last week.

Hospital admissions, meanwhile, rose 8.2% in the same period, from 498 to 543.

The number of total hospitalizations also grew in the last eight days, an increase was 2.9%, reported the general director of Health, in the Ministry of Health, Priscilla Herrera.

The upward trend coincides with the circulation in the country of the delta variant, with greater transmissibility between people.

The number of deaths related to covid-19 remains with a daily average of 13.

46.8% of deaths in the last week occurred in the age group 65 years and over; 28.7% among people aged 50 to 64, and 22.3% among those aged 18 to 49, while it was 2.1% in minors aged 0 to 17 years.

As of August 10, the country accumulated 5,169 deaths related to covid-19.

According to the report, this Tuesday 1,882 new cases and 7 deaths were reports, 876 patients are hospitalized, 371 of them in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

 

