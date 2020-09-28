Allison Bonilla case: Garments found in clandestine dump

(QCOSTARICA) Allison Bonilla’s family acknowledged that several items found in a clandestine dump in San Jerónimo de Cachí, in Paraíso, Cartago, belong to the young woman.

The discovery was made this Sunday morning, September 27, when volunteers from two organizations were working on a new search.

The Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) was called to the scene to take custody of the forensic evidence transfer it to Forensic Laboratory.

- paying the bills -

“The preliminary information indicates that it is a shoe, a stocking and, within this, a nail,” said the OIJ press office.

The OIJ will resume a search this Monday.

The OIJ concentrated on that clandestine dump following a confession by the alleged killer of the young woman, who told authorities how he picked up Allison on her way home on March 4, took her to a remote house where he raped, killed her, and then threw her the body over the cliff used a dump by residents.

The OIJ had carried out five incursions, three from above, with special equipment, and two from the base, where waste of all kinds has been thrown for years. Their searches, that included a specialized dog was used to search for human remains, came up empty-handed.

More: Allison Bonilla case: Suspect confessed he raped the young woman and then killed her

- paying the bills -

While the OIJ decided to continue the investigation through other procedures, several volunteer groups took up the challenge of combing through the area.

A week ago, some skeletal remains were located in Cachí, a few meters from the point where the 18-year-old was seen for the last time, on March 4; however, a forensic anthropologist determined that they were animal bones.

This Saturday, after coordinating with the family, a new search that continued into Sunday, was started.

Álvaro Solano, a volunteer from Cartago, from the Search and Rescue group, and who is in charge of the work in the area, said that they have a protocol, that is the search was halted with the find of the garments and waited for the OIJ agents to arrive on the scene.

More: Allison Bonilla case: OIJ did not find anything in an alleged grave located by the search team

“The family gave us information about what she was (last seen) wearing, so when the discovery was made, what was done was to send the photos and a person who was up top showed them to the family for confirmation.

- paying the bills --

Now, the family anxiously awaits on the forensic analysis to determine if the items found are that of Allison Bonilla.

Xiomara Vásquez Cordero, Allison Bonilla’s aunt, confirmed that the clothes found are similar to those of her niece.

The woman did not hide her pain because of the possibility that the body could be found in an advanced state of decomposition.

“I want justice for Allison (Bonilla) to begin. The toughest battle in my family is so that the case does not go unpunished (…), she said”.