Allison Bonilla case: OIJ did not find anything in an alleged grave located by the search team

(QCOSTARICA) An inspection with a dog trained to detect human remains, allowed the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) to rule out finding the remains of Allison Bonilla in an alleged grave, in Cachí.

A group of volunteers who have continued to search over the weekend for clues to help find the young woman’s body alerted the OIJ Saturday night about an area with freshly moved soil. However, on Sunday, the agents who arrived on site confirmed that there was no relevant indication.

Thus, the search for Allison continues empty handed.

Allison was last seen on March 4 walking home from the bus stop in the Florencio del Castillo urbanization, in Ujarrás de Paraíso.

A neighbor of the young woman, a 28-year-old man surnamed, surnamed Sánchez, on his arrest confessed to the adbuction, rape and murder and told police he threw the body over a cliff in a clandestine dump in Cachi.

Marvin Cordero, the young woman’s great-uncle, says that the anxiety continues and that they will continue looking in the hope of finding something, beyond Allison’s ID and glasses, which were found between the bus stop and her home when she disappeared.

As no clothing or other evidence has been found, the man said that the family has not lost hope that she could still be alive.

On the other hand, the brigade of volunteers reported that this Sunday they concluded the search work, after combing from the Humo de Tucurrique dump, without finding any trace.

Meanwhile, residents and support groups organized a peaceful walk from the Cuatro Calles, near the Cachí dam, to the Plaza de Ujarrás.

Yendry Vasquez, Allison’s mother, said she will the vigil and will not rest until she knows what happened to her daughter.

“I am calm, I knew that my daughter was not there and as I have told you over and over again, until I see something of Allison, I will lose faith and hope,” she said.

She thanked all the people who help her because that gives her the strength to keep going.

She regretted the number of femicides that occur in the country and said that the march seeks to raise the voice for the women of Costa Rica.