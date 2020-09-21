Monday, 21 September 2020
NationalCartagoRedaqted

Allison Bonilla case: OIJ did not find anything in an alleged grave located by the search team

A trained dog was in the forested site of Cachí, Paraíso, but no remains or evidence was found

Rico
By Rico
18
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) An inspection with a dog trained to detect human remains, allowed the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) to rule out finding the remains of Allison Bonilla in an alleged grave, in Cachí.

The latest search for Allison came up empty handed. Photo: Courtesy OIJ.

A group of volunteers who have continued to search over the weekend for clues to help find the young woman’s body alerted the OIJ Saturday night about an area with freshly moved soil. However, on Sunday, the agents who arrived on site confirmed that there was no relevant indication.

Thus, the search for Allison continues empty handed.

- paying the bills -

Allison was last seen on March 4 walking home from the bus stop in the Florencio del Castillo urbanization, in Ujarrás de Paraíso.

This is the rescue team looking for the remains of Allison Bonilla this was weekend Photo: Fernando Gutiérrez

A neighbor of the young woman, a 28-year-old man surnamed, surnamed Sánchez, on his arrest confessed to the adbuction, rape and murder and told police he threw the body over a cliff in a clandestine dump in Cachi.

Marvin Cordero, the young woman’s great-uncle, says that the anxiety continues and that they will continue looking in the hope of finding something, beyond Allison’s ID and glasses, which were found between the bus stop and her home when she disappeared.

As no clothing or other evidence has been found, the man said that the family has not lost hope that she could still be alive.

- paying the bills -

On the other hand, the brigade of volunteers reported that this Sunday they concluded the search work, after combing from the Humo de Tucurrique dump, without finding any trace.

Meanwhile, residents and support groups organized a peaceful walk from the Cuatro Calles, near the Cachí dam, to the Plaza de Ujarrás.

A new march in support of Allison Bonilla’s family was held that Sunday between Cachí and Ujarrás de Paraíso. In the photo Yendry Vásquez, Allison’s mother. Photo: Keyna Calderón.

Yendry Vasquez, Allison’s mother, said she will the vigil and will not rest until she knows what happened to her daughter.

“I am calm, I knew that my daughter was not there and as I have told you over and over again, until I see something of Allison, I will lose faith and hope,” she said.

She thanked all the people who help her because that gives her the strength to keep going.

- paying the bills --

She regretted the number of femicides that occur in the country and said that the march seeks to raise the voice for the women of Costa Rica.

Previous articleWhy would it be negative to establish a tax on bank transactions?
Next articleMore than half a million lightning strikes have struck this year in Costa Rica
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Allison Bonilla case: OIJ to search ‘downstream’ in search of the young woman’s body

Cartago Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) will resume the search...
Read more

OIJ creates criminal diving unit to scrutinize hidden underwater evidence

HQ Q Costa Rica -
(HQ) Sifting through hidden evidence under water will be the new...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

COVID-19: 777 new cases for Tuesday; Hospital services near collapse

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Daily the number of new cases is rising, a few days of lower numbers than the trend last week, the Ministry of Health...
Read more
HQ

Fire truck that was in the 9-1-1 attack is in service in Costa Rica

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) A fire truck that was in the 9-1-1 attack on the Twin Towers, in New York, is on Costa Rican soil and continues...
Health

Covid-19 infection rate generally low in Costa Rica, but increases in coastal sites

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The contagion rate of covid-19 in Costa Rica decreased slightly in the last week. However, it is worrisome that coastal areas, with an...
Immigration

Immigration postpones re-opening to October

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica's immigration service, the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería (DGME), last-minute announced Friday that is extending the closing of its central...
Trends

It’s Autumn and Time to Buy Winter Clothes

Carter Maddox -
For parents of toddlers, autumn is the time to get ready for the upcoming cold season. In northern regions, this is particularly important. Active...
Health

Father of Minister of Health Dies

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The father of the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, died this Wednesday and confirmed to the press 7:55 am. “We confirm the unfortunate death...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.