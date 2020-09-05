The Power of Reviews: What to Know and How to Harness it

The world right now shifts under various socioeconomic circumstances, but consumer trends are steadily driven by greater care and awareness. To begin with, the modern physical and digital market is more communal, allowing people to share experiences.

These interactions inspire caution towards retailers as well as trust between customers, some preferring to explore a product in depth before making a purchase. At the same time, old marketing tricks like constant advertising and loud content fail to impress nowadays.

Costa Rica businesses must take such factors into account as they ride out our strange times and try to come out on top. Below are some handy facts and tips to keep in mind.

Shopper Trends

2020 reports on consumer behaviors compiled by HostingTribunal reveal fascinating facts about people’s habits. How retailers are judged and approached is of special interest. Firstly, 83% of customers trust recommendations instead of adverts, and these from friends, family, or reliable sources.

Consequently, ratings and reviews are vital to businesses and products as they can attract or discourage buyers. In fact, anything below a 4-5-star rating can cause people to browse other options. They may return if nothing else satisfies, but no seller wants this to turn into a risky pattern.

Making a note of statistics, as well as actual comments from customers, draws a clearer image of how current industries perform. Considering Costa Rica is seeing a 10% growth in small businesses setting up shop, market research really will play a major role in shaping their visibility and revenue.

Another promising consumer trend that should work to their benefit if handled correctly is a preference for local sellers. Easy access, affordable prices, and a friendly atmosphere are things shoppers appreciate more and more alongside quality products.

So, companies capable of supplying all of these demands will earn the best support from the public. But two questions often arise. How are reviews collected? And what are other practical uses for them?

Feedback Strategies

A prime goal for a business is to make itself instantly intriguing to customers and other brands in Costa Rica or even beyond. While people could be a source of positive reviews, companies can help boost visibility through collaboration.

This does not need to be a full partnership. For example, just being promoted by an influencer on Instagram or YouTube can do wonders for a jewellery-makers appeal.

Alternatively, catching the eye of affiliates sites like VegasSlotsOnline is ideal for new online casinos where visitors know the listed providers are vetted and approved in regards to their game selection, bonuses, customer support, security, and so on. It’s a vote of confidence businesses from any industry should try and get. From there, a high-profile partnership like that between Apple and Hermes for a luxury watch is the ultimate marketing venture.

However, such strategies are adapted to grow an individual enterprise’s image, it needs to enter people’s awareness in a tasteful and non-aggressive way.

The truth is that constantly advertising on Google or Facebook actually annoys consumers and can have a bad effect on a brand’s status and sales.

Also, any promotional content, whether a flyer or a social media post with testimonials, must be put together is an attractive way. Bold shouting fonts and garish colors will surely draw attention, but most likely for the wrong reasons.

Businesses today have access to an endless supply of marketing tools. The trick is to use them wisely.

Interacting with customers on the website and social networks is a must. Delivering in-demand services and quickly solving issues are just as important. Using calls-to-action to remind people that their feedback and opinions matter increases the chance of getting those reviews on whichever platform specified.

Something no less effective is directly but politely asking visitors to fill in a feedback form via email or after entering the site.

Once people’s thoughts start coming in, they can be put in front of prospective customers as proof of the business’s quality. Above all else, they should be studied for ideas to make the brand better, either by enhancing an approved feature or changing one that is criticized.

The Costa Rica market is in a very interesting stage, where new enterprises have great potential in setting up strong foundations and gathering a widespread client base.

The digital world makes it all doubly possible, but it takes a lot of careful work to accomplish. At the very least, knowing the industry and its trends, as well as appropriate marketing methods and where to find inspiration makes a huge difference to a company’s odds.