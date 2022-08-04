Thursday 4 August 2022
Almost 93% in Costa Rica have the first dose of the covid-19 vaccine

HealthThe Third Column
By Q Costa Rica
QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica reached a target vaccination coverage against Covid-19 in first doses, reaching almost 93%, while, in second doses it is 87%, thirds 51%, and 10% to fourth, according to the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS).

Numerically, the institution has applied, in round numbers, 11.5 million doses of the vaccine against the covid-19 virus, of which, 4.5 million correspond to first doses, 4.2 million to second, 2.5 million to third, and 481,733 to fourth.

“It is necessary that people who have any of the doses of the vaccination scheme pending and who already have the option of getting it, approach the nearest vaccination post,” said Diana Paniagua, from the Caja’s Epidemiological Surveillance.

Read more: Costa Rica announces covid-19 vaccines are not mandatory

Currently, the vaccination schedule for children from five to 11 years old is three doses, the second is applied 21 days after the first and the third five months after the second dose is applied.

In the case of people between 12 and 17 years old, the scheme consists of three vaccines.

In the case of those over 18 years of age who have been given the third dose for more than four months, they can voluntarily request the application of the fourth vaccine.

The vaccination stats can be found at www.ccss.sa.cr.

Q Costa Rica
