Friday 11 February 2022
type here...
Search

Alvarado tests positive for covid-19 and will remain in isolation

President has a complete vaccination schedule but the test was carried out after presenting mild symptoms on Wednesday

HealthRedaqted
By Rico
President Carlos Alvarado
Paying the bills

Latest

Jennifer Segura resigns from ‘Noticias Repretel’

Q MAGAZINE - "Hello! I want to tell you....
Read more

Figueres: ‘Rodrigo Chaves follows the example of Trump and Bolsonaro’

QCOSTARICA - Former president Osé María Figueres Olsen, presidential...
Read more

Alvarado tests positive for covid-19 and will remain in isolation

QCOSTARICA - The President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado...
Read more

Catalina Freer has said “NO” to Playboy several times

Q MAGAZINE - Catalina (Cata) Freer, former participant of...
Read more

OAS Mission Highlights the Solidity of Costa Rica’s Electoral System

QCOSTARICA (EFE) The Electoral Observation Mission of the Organization...
Read more

Latin America and the Caribbean in the crosshairs of cybercriminals

QREPORTS- Costa Rica suffered more than 2.5 billion attempted...
Read more

Sala IV: “It is not unconstitutional to ask for a QR code on private sites”

QCOSTARIAC - While the government's plan to mandate the...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado Quesada, was infected with covid-19 even though he has a complete vaccination schedule. He developed mild symptoms Wednesday afternoon, which is why a PCR diagnostic test was performed, which gave a positive result, Casa Presidencial reported Thursday.

President Carlos Alvarado at a press conference Tuesday night in the reception of vaccines donated by the United States, during an activity at Base 2 of the Juan Santamaría airport

“The president is well and will be in isolation in his home, according to the recommendations of the doctors, and observing the necessary precautions,” the Presidency said in a statement.

During the next few days, the president will not participate in face-to-face activities and will maintain his agenda virtually.

- Advertisement -

“I have received a positive result for COVID-19. I have both doses of the vaccine, I feel fine, and I have only mild symptoms. I will be following the measures established by the Ministry of Health, Let’s take care of ourselves and get vaccinated! ”, he wrote on his Twitter account.

On Tuesday night, one day before presenting symptoms, Alvarado gave a press conference and participated in the reception of vaccines donated by the United States, during an activity at Base 2 of the Juan Santamaría airport.

The contagion of the president occurs a week after it was reported that the first lady, Claudia Dobles, had the infection caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. She had been in isolation since February 2 after testing positive. Like her husband, she had mild symptoms.

At that time, President Alvarado underwent a test, but it was negative. Even so, he chose to remain in preventive self-isolation.

According to the report from the Ministry of Health, it reported 5,656 new cases of covid-19 for Thursday, 964 people hospitalized, of which 143 were in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

- Advertisement -

While the number of new daily infections is still high, after six consecutive weeks on the rise, new cases of Covid-19 show a slight decrease.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCatalina Freer has said “NO” to Playboy several times
Next articleFigueres: ‘Rodrigo Chaves follows the example of Trump and Bolsonaro’
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Sala IV: “It is not unconstitutional to ask for a QR code on private sites”

QCOSTARIAC - While the government's plan to mandate the use of...
Read more

U.S. donates more than one million additional doses of Covid-19 vaccines

QCOSTARICA - The United States announced the donation of one million...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

News

Why is the women vote decisive for these elections?

QCOSTARICA - It has been 73 years since Costa...
Health

Covid-19 self-tests: where to get them and how much they cost

QCOSTARICA - Antigen self-tests to detect the presence of...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.