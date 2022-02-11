Alvarado tests positive for covid-19 and will remain in isolation

QCOSTARICA – The President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado Quesada, was infected with covid-19 even though he has a complete vaccination schedule. He developed mild symptoms Wednesday afternoon, which is why a PCR diagnostic test was performed, which gave a positive result, Casa Presidencial reported Thursday.

“The president is well and will be in isolation in his home, according to the recommendations of the doctors, and observing the necessary precautions,” the Presidency said in a statement.

During the next few days, the president will not participate in face-to-face activities and will maintain his agenda virtually.

“I have received a positive result for COVID-19. I have both doses of the vaccine, I feel fine, and I have only mild symptoms. I will be following the measures established by the Ministry of Health, Let’s take care of ourselves and get vaccinated! ”, he wrote on his Twitter account.

He recibido un resultado positivo de COVID-19. Cuento con las dos dosis de la vacuna, me siento bien y tengo síntomas leves únicamente. Estaré siguiendo las medidas establecidas por el Ministerio de Salud

¡Cuidémonos y vacunémonos! 🇨🇷 — Carlos Alvarado Quesada (@CarlosAlvQ) February 10, 2022

On Tuesday night, one day before presenting symptoms, Alvarado gave a press conference and participated in the reception of vaccines donated by the United States, during an activity at Base 2 of the Juan Santamaría airport.

The contagion of the president occurs a week after it was reported that the first lady, Claudia Dobles, had the infection caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. She had been in isolation since February 2 after testing positive. Like her husband, she had mild symptoms.

At that time, President Alvarado underwent a test, but it was negative. Even so, he chose to remain in preventive self-isolation.

According to the report from the Ministry of Health, it reported 5,656 new cases of covid-19 for Thursday, 964 people hospitalized, of which 143 were in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

While the number of new daily infections is still high, after six consecutive weeks on the rise, new cases of Covid-19 show a slight decrease.

