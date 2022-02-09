Wednesday 9 February 2022
Catalina Freer has said “NO” to Playboy several times

The former Miss Costa Rica participant confessed that she prefers sensual photos, but no nudes

By Luis Morales
Q MAGAZINE – Catalina (Cata) Freer, former participant of the Miss Costa Rica beauty pageant, confessed that she prefers sensual photos, but no nudes, as part of her rejection of several Playboy offers.

The Costa Rican model, businesswoman, and beauty pageant contestant says that she has had to say no several times to Playboy, who insists that they want her to pose nude.

“It is a question that I have been asked a lot and no, I do not see myself doing a nude session, they (Playboy) have made offers several times, in different cities and countries and the truth is that no, it is not something that catches my attention”, Cata replied to a question from a follower of hers on her Instagram

She added, “sexy photos yes, but that’s it”.

See Cata’s sensual photos at Costa Rica Confidential.

Luis Morales

