Friday, 20 November 2020
American Airlines eliminates change fees in trips from Central America

The change applies to all tickets, except 'basic economy'. The airline also eliminated the $35 fee for booking tickets.

QTRAVEL – American Airlines announced on Thursday, November 19, the immediate elimination of the US$200 fee for changing the ticket from Central and South America.

Effective immediately, American Airlines is eliminating change fees for first class, business class, premium economy, and economy class tickets for all long haul international itineraries originating in North and South America. The one exception is basic economy tickets, where this policy doesn’t apply.

“By eliminating change fees, we are offering additional flexibility no matter when or where our customers are traveling,” said Vasu Raja, American’s chief revenue officer.

The information provided by the airlien details that, in 2020, they also say goodbye to the US$150 charge for the restoration of miles, the US$75 charge for flights on the waiting list and the US$35 charge when booking a ticket.

The ticket reservation fee was waived during the covid-19 pandemic. However, the airline decided to eliminate it permanently.

American Airlines includes Costa Rica in its program to facilitate covid-19 tests to tourists. “We are committed to continuing to make the travel experience easier for our customers,” Raja said.

The airline explained that the decision is the same as that made for short-haul flights within the United States, as well as from Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

When passengers take advantage of the no change fee policy, they’ll be able to keep the full value of eligible tickets if they change their travel plans prior to their scheduled travel. Any fare differences will still apply if the flight change is more expensive (meanwhile if the flight you change to is less expensive, you’ll get a credit for the difference).

“When booking a new flight, customers pay any difference in fare and do not lose the value of their ticket if the cost of their new flight is lower,” the airline reported.

American also said that AAdvantage members, who have achieved elite status, will now receive the benefits they have earned regardless of the ticket they purchase.

