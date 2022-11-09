ARESEP: Government intended to charge reinspection to all vehicles, even if they did not need it

QCOSTARICA – The regulating authority, the Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (ARESEP), responded publicly to criticism for setting a fee for vehicle re-inspection, despite the fact that the Government of Rodrigo Chaves preliminarily reported that it would be free.

The ARESEP indicated that the proposal sent by the Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes (MOPT) – Ministry of Public Works and Transportation – to calculate the rate added the cost of re-inspection to the final price of the first review, and not free is MOPT Minster, Luis Amador, publicly stated.

Erick Bogantes, ARESEP Regulator General, indicated that it did not seem fair to the motorists who pass the review on their first visit.

He also referred to the statements made by Amador in his appearance before legislators this Monday, November 7, who stated that ARESEP is an expensive institution and should not have control over rates.

The regulator publicly rejected the words of the Minister.

On October 28, the DEKRA company, chosen by the MOPT to provide the vehicular inspection service for the next two years, opened the doors to its first of 13 stations, formerly owned and operated by the Spanish company Riteve SyC for the past two decades, in Lagunilla de Heredia.

Last week it opened two more, the Santo Domingo station, also in Heredia and El Coyol station in Alajuela. The government announced on October 28 that all 13 stations would be open by November 24, a timeline the company may not be able to complete given it has run into red tape at the municipal level for many of the stations.

