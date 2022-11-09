Wednesday 9 November 2022
type here...
Search

ARESEP: Government intended to charge reinspection to all vehicles, even if they did not need it

Front PagePoliticsRedaqted
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Guanacaste Airport announces increased flight frequencies for the 2022-2023 high season

QCOSTARICA - The Guanacaste Airport (LIR), a member of...
Read more

ARESEP: Government intended to charge reinspection to all vehicles, even if they did not need it

QCOSTARICA - The regulating authority, the Autoridad Reguladora de...
Read more

“If the banks, the INS and the ICE compete, why not RECOPE?”

QCOSTARICA - At a time when state banks (BCR,...
Read more

New adjustment in fuel prices this week!

QCOSTARICA - Good news for users of premium or...
Read more

Schaller and son confirmed dead after plane crash off Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Rainer Schaller, the founder of CEO of...
Read more

Air France increases its weekly flights between San José and Paris

QCOSTARICA - Starting December 10, Air France will operate...
Read more

Cost of living in Costa Rica continues to drop!

QCOSTARICA - The cost of living in Costa Rica...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢615.50 Buy

¢620.22 Sell

09 November 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The regulating authority, the Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (ARESEP), responded publicly to criticism for setting a fee for vehicle re-inspection, despite the fact that the Government of Rodrigo Chaves preliminarily reported that it would be free.

MOPT Minister Luis Amador before legislators on Monday, November 7

The ARESEP indicated that the proposal sent by the Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes (MOPT)  – Ministry of Public Works and Transportation – to calculate the rate added the cost of re-inspection to the final price of the first review, and not free is MOPT Minster, Luis Amador, publicly stated.

Erick Bogantes, ARESEP Regulator General, indicated that it did not seem fair to the motorists who pass the review on their first visit.

- Advertisement -

Read more: Dekra did request an onerous charge for reinspection vehicles with two graves

He also referred to the statements made by Amador in his appearance before legislators this Monday, November 7, who stated that ARESEP is an expensive institution and should not have control over rates.

The regulator publicly rejected the words of the Minister.

Read more: MOPT Minister in “hot seat” over RTV

On October 28, the DEKRA company, chosen by the MOPT to provide the vehicular inspection service for the next two years, opened the doors to its first of 13 stations, formerly owned and operated by the Spanish company Riteve SyC for the past two decades, in Lagunilla de Heredia.

Read more: German company Dekra will provide the vehicle inspection service

- Advertisement -

Last week it opened two more, the Santo Domingo station, also in Heredia and El Coyol station in Alajuela. The government announced on October 28 that all 13 stations would be open by November 24, a timeline the company may not be able to complete given it has run into red tape at the municipal level for many of the stations.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous article“If the banks, the INS and the ICE compete, why not RECOPE?”
Next articleGuanacaste Airport announces increased flight frequencies for the 2022-2023 high season
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

New adjustment in fuel prices this week!

QCOSTARICA - Good news for users of premium or super gasoline...
Read more

MOPT Minister in “hot seat” over RTV

QCOSTARICA - The Minister of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT), Luis...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Dollar Exchange

Costa Rica Colon strengthens against the U.S. dollar

QCOSTARICA (La Nacion) During October and the first days...
National

President and Ministers investigated for closure of Parque Viva

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's President, Rodrigo Chaves, and two...
Paying the bills