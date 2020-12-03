Thursday, 3 December 2020
Astra Zeneca looking to fill 60 jobs in Costa Rica

by Rico
25

QCOSTARICA – The biopharmaceutical company, AstraZeneca, is looking to fill 60 jobs in its new headquarters in Escazú.

With these new positions, it is expected to reach a total of 320 employees by 2021, as the company US$8 million dollar investment in expansion.

More: Costa Rica signs with AstraZeneca to supply candidate vaccine against COVID-19

Those interested in the company, can enter the address https://careers.astrazeneca.com/ where you can place your resume. Workers are being sought for the operations of the Financial Services and Purchasing Centers for the American continent.

Rafael Mendoza, president of AstraZeneca for the Central American and Caribbean region, pointed out: that they have confidence in the country and human talent, which is demonstrated by their permanence for 20 years in the country.

 

