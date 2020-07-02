Thursday, 2 July 2020
DONATE
BusinessBankingEconomyRedaqted

BAC layoffs 373, closing 11 branches and 79,789 credit card accounts

The private bank said the measures are taken due to the blow they receive due to the new interest rate caps for financial operations, the "usury" law that was recently adopted by Costa Rica

Rico
By Rico
37
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) BAC Credomatic announced this Thursday, July 2, the layoff of 373 employees, the closing of 11 branches or points of service and will cancel 187,526 credit cards to 79,789 customers.

The bank reported that the measures are taken due to the blow they receive due to the new interest rate caps for financial, commercial, and microcredit operations provided in Law 7472 on Promotion of Competition and Effective Consumer Defense – known as the usury law; and the low current and projected growth for 2020.

Read more: How does the new usury law change credit in Costa Rica?

- paying the bills -

“We face and adapt to changes seeking to preserve the trust we have built and ensuring the healthy sustainability of the organization in the new context,” explained Federico Odio, general manager of BAC Credomatic, a private bank.

Hate added that the decisions announced today are difficult for the financial institution, but “necessary and responsible”.

The bank’s results have been affected amid the blow caused by the pandemic to the Costa Rican economy and the financial segments in particular.

The operating profit (which excludes the exchange rate devaluation) decreased 8% in May, compared to the previous year, due to the economic situation known to all, explained Laura Moreno, vice president of Corporate Relations at BAC Credomatic.

It is possible that this situation affects this result for a few more months, taking into account the impact of the pandemic and its evolution in the face of the new normal, Moreno added.

- paying the bills -

The bank will communicate with each of the clients and give a transition period of 60 days to finalize the closing – pay off – the credit cards.

The balances that the clients have pending to pay will be collected as of September 3, 2020. BAC will grant a term of up to five years to pay.

The clients to whom the cards will be closed belong to segments that the bank cannot continue serving with traditional products and channels, the press release detailed.

The entity did not detail which are those particular segments to which the financing conditions must change.

BAC is evaluating which new credit and microcredit products it will offer to clients who will lose their financing option with the plastics that the entity will close.

The bank also announced that the new caps will affect benefits for other cardholders, such as loyalty programs, promotions, points and facilities offered depending on the type of card and profile.

BAC

- paying the bills --

BAC Credomatic is a financial group in Central America, with operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua (where it was founded and former headquarters in the city of Managua), Costa Rica (current headquarters), Panama, Grand Cayman, The Bahamas, and Florida.

Founded in 1952 in Managua as Banco de América Central, BAC was the forerunner of what is now known as the BAC Credomatic Group.

In the mid-eighties, the Group decided to enter other markets in the region, starting in Costa Rica with the acquisition of what is now known as Banco BAC San José.

In December 2010, Grupo Aval, a Colombian holding company engaged in a wide variety of financial activities, including banking, telecommunications, and real estate; in Colombia and Central America, completed the purchase of the BAC Credomatic banking group.

In 2017 the group started to use BAC Credomatic as a brand for all their bank and credit card services, using a new modern logo.

Previous articleCOVID-19 Costa Rica; 270 new cases on July 2; patients in hospital increases
Next articleConfirmed death number 18 by COVID-19 in the country
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Interest Rates Caps and Debtor Exclusion

Money RedaQted -
In Costa Rica, a bill under discussion seeks caps on interest...
Read more

VIP Lounges At the San Jose Airport

Redaqted Rico -
Leaving Costa Rica by way of the Juan Santamaria International Airport...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

Costa Rica “Hammers” Down For 10 Days

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Apply the term used by Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado "hammer and dance" (martillo y baile), we heard today the anticipated measures to...
Read more
Trends

Tips To Start Working In A Marketing Agency As A Student

Carter Maddox -
Marketing is a major area many students or fresh graduates wish to work in. The perks and glamour accompanying marketing makes marketing very appealing....
Health

Dirty money: dealing with cash during the coronavirus pandemic

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Are you aware of how germy the surface of cash is? That’s why it can be a bacteria carrier and, therefore a risky...
Health

“Reopening of airports not just around the corner,” Minister of Health

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Salas, during the Thursday noon press conference at Casa Presidencial, responded to the question of the reopening...
Economy

Every colon counts for the 1.2 million Ticos hit by the VAT

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The entry into force of the 1% of the Value Added Tax (VAT) in the basic basket (canasta basica) items, as of this...
HQ

Ruta 27 tolls increased today, July 1

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Users of the Ruta 27 (San Jose - Caldera) will have to dig deeper into their pockets books as an increase in tolls...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA