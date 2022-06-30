Thursday 30 June 2022
type here...
Search

Bonnie expected to directly impact on the northern border of Costa Rica

Hundreds who live near the San Juan River, Barra del Colorado and Tortuguero will be the first to be evacuated tor shelters or with relatives. The weather phenomenon will cause a greater impact from 12 noon on Friday.

NationalNews
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Bonnie expected to directly impact on the northern border of Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Tropical Storm Bonnie is expected to directly...
Read more

Tolls on ruta 27 will rise again starting Friday

QCOSTARICA - The tolls on ruta 27 will increase...
Read more

Five drag queens will offer shows in three San Jose bars for the closing of Pride Month

Q MAGAZINE - Five of the best-known drag queens...
Read more

Costa Rica: A month without updating data due to covid-19

QCOSTARICA - May 30 was the last update on...
Read more

CNE declares orange alert in almost the entire country

QCOSTARICA - The Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) -...
Read more

Riteve comes to an end in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - The Minister of the Obras Públicas y...
Read more

Route 32 will remain closed through the weekend

QCOSTARICA - For drivers headed to or from Limon,...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢684.76 Buy

¢692.25 Sell

30 June 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Tropical Storm Bonnie is expected to directly impact the northern part of Costa Rica with a trajectory very similar to that of Hurricane Otto in November. of 2016.

Read more: 9 Deaths Confirmed From Hurricane Otto

- Advertisement -

This was the word from Werner Stolz, director of the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), who is closely monitoring the situation.

According to Stoltz, the main impact is expected late Friday afternoon and last well into Saturday morning, with constant rains for 16 hours, the amount of rain that falls in a month.

Tropical wave #13

At the Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) – National Emergency Commission, executive director Alejandro Picado affirmed that the process has already begun for the evacuation of 930 people who live near the San Juan River, as well as several rivers in Upala that flow into that channel.

The Cuerpo de Bomberos (Fire Department), Cruz Roja (Red Cross) and Public Security have already moved personnel to the area for the preventive work of evacuating families and surveillance.

The evacuation is not mandatory. However, people have been asked to abide by the evacuation request now that conditions still allow for it.

- Advertisement -

Currently, the disturbance is located about 1,000 km from Limón, specifically on the Caribbean coast of Colombia. It is moving west at a speed of 31 km/h and has associated winds of 65 km/h.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleTolls on ruta 27 will rise again starting Friday
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

CNE declares orange alert in almost the entire country

QCOSTARICA - The Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) - National Emergency...
Read more

Costa Rica activates preventive measures against the possible impact of tropical waves

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's National Emergency Commission (CNE) activated a series...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Latin America

Pandemic generated the loss of 25 million jobs in Latin America

Q24N (EFE) The covid-19 pandemic generated the loss of...
Pura Vida

How much does it cost to go to Cocos Island for a tico?

TODAY COSTA RICA - The treasure that makes Costa...
Paying the bills