Tuesday, 18 August 2020
DONATE
Front PagePoliticsRedaqted

Cubans Trapped on Costa Rica’s Northern Border

Rico
By Rico
22
Modified date:

In a small tent, in an improvised encampment at Penas Blancas, on the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua, are Cuban citizens Leidy Laura Cantillo and her husband, both 28. They’ve been there for nearly a week.

Conditions in the Cuban camp on the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua are precarious, the refugees denounce. Photo: Facebook/Miriela Oliva Respuestos

They left Cuba for Panama in mid-January, and now are trying to continue their journey north to the border with the United States.

The day they arrived, there were some 70 tents already there, with an average of two refugees in each. However, they stated that in the last 72 hours the number of people has increased greatly.

- paying the bills -

Some media sources report that there are now 200 Cubans in the encampment, hoping that the Nicaraguan authorities will allow them to pass through. They fear they could be thrown out of the camp at any moment.

“The situation is very complicated, because there are many children in the camp, and the sanitary conditions are very poor,” Cantillo told the digital news outlet 14ymedio on the phone, using the popular phone application WhatsApp. “My husband was sick with high fevers that we attribute to a possible Dengue infection because there are lots of mosquitos here and we are full of bites.”

In Santa Clara, Cuba, both young people lived and worked with a network of “mules” that import merchandise from a number of countries of the region in order to sell on the informal market.

“Mules” get their trips paid for and a moderate cash payment for allowing the real importer to use their baggage allotment when entering Cuba. From the beginning, that was only a job, so we could get together the money to leave Cuba. We’ve always dreamed about not having our children be born elsewhere.”

A visa to buy merchandise in Panama smoothed the way for the couple, who had no way of foreseeing that the pandemic was about to impose a brusque change to their plans. “We remained in Panama with no money, no friends and without the possibility of working. We decided to continue on the route, and try to beg for a humanitarian gesture, so that we’d be allowed to enter the United States, where we have relatives.”

- paying the bills -

Cantillo emphasizes that both she, with a degree in Economics, and her husband, a chemical engineer, wouldn’t be “a burden to anyone”. However, for the moment, the dreams they share are mired in “an encampment full of mud and filth.”

“We’re human beings, we don’t deserve to be like, like animals,” she laments. “The only thing we’re asking for is an opportunity to get ahead with our own effort. We don’t want a handout, but only that they let us into a country with opportunities and freedoms, something we don’t’ have in Cuba.”

Cantillo clarified that the majority of the Cubans in this improvised tent city arrived directly in Costa Rica to ask for political asylum. In 2019, that Central American country received more than 1,800 requests for political asylum from Cubans, who have become the third largest group of migrants seeking refuge in Costa Rica, after the Venezuelans and the Nicaraguans.

Under the name “Caravan for United Cubans”, the refugees have been backed by a Change.org petition, that at the moment has only attracted a little over 100 signatures.

Even though testing is not available for citizens inside Nicaragua, the government of Daniel Ortega is not allowing anyone, including Nicaraguans, to enter the country unless they have a negative test for COVID-19.

In addition, Costa Rica has imposed mandatory testing for anyone leaving Costa Rica for Nicaragua. The measure is in response to the situation where hundreds of Nicaraguans were stranded in between borders, their government not allowing them in for not complying to the COVID-19 testing.

- paying the bills --

Sources: Havana Times; 14ymedio; QCostarica

Previous articleBridge over the Coronado River, in Costanera Sur, will be closed for 3 weeks
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Nicaraguans continue stranded at the doorsteps of their homeland

Guanacaste Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) An estimated 300 and up to 500 Nicaraguans remain stranded...
Read more

Costa Rica and Nicaragua: a border drawn by the covid-19 pandemic

Reports Rico -
He brought in a bag the avocados that his aunts gave...
Read more

MOST READ

Crime

Hotel owner where murder of María Luisa Cedeño occurred

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The owner of the La Mansion Inn hotel, in Quepos, Puntarenas, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly linked to the murder of the...
Read more
Coronavirus

8 simple strategies to fuel your body during a pandemic

Q Costa Rica -
People eat for many reasons – pleasure, emotional release, boredom or to connect with others. And then there is eating during a pandemic. Whether...
Travel

Six airlines have requested permission to fly from U.S. to Costa Rica

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The General Directorate of Civil Aviation confirmed that six airlines have applied for permits for flights from the United States to Costa Rica,...
HQ

Erroneous decree on vehicle restriction corrected

Q Costa Rica -
So confusing are the sanitary vehicular restrictions for the period of August 10 to 21 that even the people who wrote the decree...
Crime

Accused of drowning a Mexican tourist in Cóbano acquitted

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) The only suspect in the murder of Mexican tourist María Trinidad Mathus Tenorio in Cóbano, a man named Sancho Rodríguez was acquitted for...
Infrastructure

Costa Rica is the Latin American country with the worst paved roads

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Despite the efforts made in recent years, Costa Rica is the Latin American country with the worst state of its paved roads, reveals...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.