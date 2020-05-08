Friday, 8 May 2020
BusinessEconomyRedaqted

Business Sector Proposes Essential Structural Changes

By RedaQted
20
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica businessmen propose that given the economic crisis and the new normality that the country will face, the government should promote key strategies such as the sale of state assets, the transformation of public employment and the elimination of privileges in terms of pensions and salaries.

The Union of Chambers and Associations of the Private Business Sector (UCCAEP) presented to President Carlos Alvarado a document called “Pandemic Shock and Economic and Social Policies to Mitigate its Effects“, which seeks to provide a way out of the health and economic crisis resulting from the outbreak of covid-19.

The policies suggested by the UCCAEP include: support for individuals, companies and employment, macroeconomics, foreign trade and investment, exit strategies from social distancing, containment and reactivation in the short term, improvement of productivity and new bases for growth in the medium and long term.

For the trade union in macroeconomic matters it is “… fundamental to control the size of the fiscal deficit. For this purpose, initiatives that promote structural changes in the state, the sale of public assets, changes in public employment, removal of unjustified exemptions, elimination of privileges in pensions and salaries are welcome.

- paying the bills -

Regarding strategies to maintain employment levels, employers consider that it is “… important to design incentives for companies to maintain or increase employment. They recognize the importance of measures to make labor markets more flexible and to reduce working hours during the crisis.

For UCCAEP, the Financial System and the Development Banking System play a fundamental role during the crisis and the recovery stage. Efforts must be made to channel adequate liquidity and resources to the productive sectors that most require it. The authorities of the financial sector should seek, by managing the risk levels and sustainability of the intermediaries, an agile access to financing at the lowest possible cost.

See Executive Summary of the proposal presented to the Government (in Spanish).

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleCoronavirus in Costa Rica: 765 confirmed cases, border restrictions extended
Next articleElectric Train Progresses in Costa Rica
RedaQted
RedaQtedhttp://redaqted.com

Related Articles

Minister of the Presidency: ‘No new taxes on Friday’

Economy Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) "No new taxes will be announced on Friday," said the...
Read more

Legislator asks to reactivate tourism sector as soon as possible

Economy Rico -
Reactivating tourism as soon as possible is essential for thousands of...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

103-year-old mother and 83-year-old daughter receive flu shot at home

Rico -
Luz Ania Carrillo Vargas, 83 and her mother, doña Licitania Vargas Arce, 103, were among the elderly to get a visit at their home...
Read more
Coronavirus

Minister Salas assures that Costa Rica still does not plan to use remdesivir against COVID-19

Rico -
The Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Salas, explained on Saturday that the use of remdesivir as a treatment for patients with COVID-19 is not...
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: What you should know about tests

Deutsche Welle -
More and more tests for the novel coronavirus are coming onto the market. By the end of April, there were already more than 150...
News

“Costa Rica will not only defeat the pandemic, but will be reborn as a new nation”

Rico -
In his annual report to the Legislative Assembly, President Carlos Alvarado on Monday reviewed how Costa Rica has successfully faced the Covid-19 pandemic, reported...
Crime

Assassins mock quarantine and kill 32 people in 16 days

RedaQted -
(QCOSTARICA) Although due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the country is under vehicle restrictions, social distancing, and stay at home measures, murderers circumvented all the...
Mexico

Mexican factories risk workers’ lives

Deutsche Welle -
Workers at factories in Tijuana manufacturing for Hyundai, Roger's, Carso, Safran, Hisense and Ontex have all staged protests in recent days, according to journalist...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA