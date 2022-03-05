Costa Rica and Chile, the only countries in Latin America that stand out for wide coverage and water quality

If at least two out of 10 houses in Costa Rica used dishwashers, 600 million liters per year would be saved, enough to fill 180 Olympic swimming pools.

QCOSTARICA – On the first day of 2022, the global population was estimated at 7.8 billion people, which means an increase of 74 million people in just one year. This population increase is reflected in the increase in demand to satisfy basic needs such as water.

Water is a fundamental right for the correct development of the human being; however, despite the fact that 70% of the Earth’s surface is covered by water, only 0.007% of it is drinkable and, each year, this figure is reduced.

The use given to water is of the utmost importance for various sectors such as industry or agriculture, which extract more than 70% of the available water on the planet. According to the World Water Council, 20% of the world’s aquifers are being overexploited, which would lead not only to water contamination but also to various problems such as soil subsidence and saline water seepage. With the aim of raising awareness among the population about the importance of caring for it and avoiding its waste, every March 22 since 1993, World Water Day is commemorated.

And in Costa Rica?

Costa Rica, together with Chile, are the only countries in Latin America that stand out for their wide coverage and quality of water for human consumption.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a person requires 100 liters of water a day to meet their consumption and hygiene needs.

In Costa Rica, a person uses an average of 250 liters of water per day.

More and more companies are contributing to its care. For example, Whirlpool, a world leader in kitchen and laundry appliances, has reinforced its commitment to the environment through environmental and social initiatives, as well as innovation with efficient technology that saves water and energy.

In 2020 Whirlpool LAR North, in its five manufacturing plants, decreased 8.5% of water consumption compared to 2019.

If at least two out of 10 houses in Costa Rica used dishwashers, 600 million liters per year would be saved, enough to fill 180 Olympic swimming pools.

There are many ways to avoid waste, it is very easy to do it at home using appliances with innovative technology that facilitate your savings.

According to UNESCO data, water consumption has multiplied by six in the last century and is growing at a rate of 1% per year, a figure that will continue to increase due to population growth. However, water will continue to be scarce due to global growth and climate change. Therefore, the best solution is to promote a culture of care towards our planet and its resources.

Source: Revista Summa

