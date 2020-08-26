Wednesday, 26 August 2020
Caja continues reduction in health insurance for September

For the sixth consecutive month the Caja has reduced monthly premiums by 25% to cushion the impact of the country's economic crisis

(QCOSTARICA) For the sixth consecutive month, the Caja Costarricense maintains a reduction in monthly contributions.

The decision, which benefits employers, self-employed workers, and the voluntary insured.

  • Employer contributions will remain reduced to 15% with respect to the contributions o February 2020.
  • Voluntary insured and independent workers (individual and collective), who had reference monthly income less than ¢633,930, the base will remain reduced to 75% compared to the amount of February 2020 (that is, 25 % less).
  • Voluntary insured and independent workers (individual and collective) for categories 3, 4 and 5; that is, for those who had reference monthly income with amounts greater than ¢633,930, will continue paying the full or 100% of the amount paid in February 2020.

The measures adopted since March have made it possible to cushion the impact of the country’s economic crisis on health insurance and pensions.

