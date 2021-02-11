Thursday 11 February 2021
type here...
NewsFront PagePolitics

Carlos Alvarado acted in bad faith and committed espionage, according to deputies

President accepts error in decree that allowed access to confidential information of Costa Ricans. He did not read the decree before signing it; Alvarado defends himself

by Rico
72

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado acted in bad faith and committed espionage, by forming the Unidad Presidencial de Análisis de Datos (UPAD) – Presidential Data Analysis Unit

Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado on Wednesday appearing by a legislative commission on the UPAD, lamented the legislature is spending time in this way when the country is trying to reach an expanded credit agreement with the IMF.

That was the main conclusion reached by opposition legislators, after a marathon appearance by the president yesterday in the investigative commission, where Alvarado accepted that he did not read the decree that created the UPAD.

- Advertisement -

Likewise, he acknowledged that an article included in the document was an error, since it allowed access to confidential data of Costa Ricans.

Read more: President Carlos Alvarado is criminally denounced for the creation of UPAD

However, he clarified every time that he could that his actions did not have the ultimate purpose of benefiting a third party, misusing public funds, or using the data for electoral purposes. At all times, he categorically denied any charges of political espionage.

“No one who is doing an illegal act is going to announce it through La Gaceta (…). When I signed the decree, I did so fully convinced of its legality and that I had completed the necessary procedures. Looking into your eyes, I can assure you that not a single one of the 5 million Costa Ricans has been spied on or has seen their privacy compromised with the projects that were developed,” added the president.

- Advertisement -

Read more: Pressure forces government on UPAD

For legislators, the president tried to create confusion during the appearance and was not clear in many of the questions that were asked for several hours.

“My first position is that the president, as the highest political authority on this issue, acted in bad faith, it is because he took that sensitive data without legal authorization, instead of having done what was appropriate, which was to entrust the INEC with something,” said Pedro Muñoz, opposition legislator of the Partido Unidad Social Cristiana (PUSC).

The UPAD was a data analysis unit created by the President, with the aim of helping him make decisions, however, it was dismantled when it became known that the organization handled confidential data of Costa Ricans.

For this, the prosecution raided the Casa Presidencial (Government House) and the president himself is investigated for abuse of power and prevarication, among other crimes.

Read more: Carlos Alvarado is the “big chief” of the Data Unit, according to opposition legislators

- Advertisement -

As part of the impeachment trial – as Muñoz called it yesterday – the legislators determined that the UPAD was created in silence by the Alvarado government and operated for a year and a half without publicly revealing its existence.

“President Alvarado says that he signed the UPAD decree because his Minister of the Presidency at the time, Víctor Morales, had already signed his signature. The former minister said at his appearance that he signed it because they took him away. So who is responsible for this decision?” said Ana Lucía Delgado, of Partido Liberacion Nacional (PLN).

Jonathan Prendas of the Nueva Republica said the president was evasive and insisted on not remembering data. Either he wanted us to hesitate, in truth at Casa Presidencial everyone does whatever they want.

“We are extremely concerned about the responses that the president gave to the spying by the government of Costa Ricans. We are alarmed that the president has said that no one was asked for information, but we put eight gangs in front of him where details of each Costa Rican were asked without having leaked the information,” said Prendas.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleA complex political campaign awaits Costa Rica towards 2022
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Rica won’t be joining the Pacific Alliance

HQ - Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado ruled out to restart...
Read more

Moody’s, Fitch and S&P distrust political support for plan with IMF

QCOSTARICA - The international risk rating agencies Moody’s, Fitch Ratings and...
Read more

MOST READ

20 French tourists tested positive for covid-19 in Costa Rica; six are hospitalized

National

Protests and blockades will be back next Monday

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Following several months of calm, the Movimiento Rescate Nacional (National Rescue Movement) announced that they will again take to the streets in...
National

New vehicle restrictions starting February 8

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Starting tomorrow, Monday, February 8, the daytime vehicular restrictions will cease to apply throughout the country and only in the city of...
National

11 Months later, more than a million students return to the classroom

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - On Monday, February 8, the 2021 school year began. The Ministerio de Education Publica (MEP) - summoned 1.2 million students of all...
QToons

A complex political campaign awaits Costa Rica towards 2022

Q Costa Rica -
Political parties may raise ¢19.7 billion colones (US32 million dollars) per campaign. Cracks appear in the solid Costa Rican democracy.
National

Costa Rica studies entering the green hydrogen market

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Green hydrogen could be an economic opportunity for Costa Rica, while studying the possibility of entering this market, through the energy division...
National

Costa Rica wastes its potential in beekeeping

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica is wasting the opportunity to produce more honey, as it does not have a national apiculture plan to promote the...
Nicaragua

Nicaragua approves Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA – Nicaragua’s government said Wednesday that it had approved Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use. Sputnik V will be a powerful...
Limon

Cold push hits the Caribbean hard: leaves a death and floods

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Cold push number 14 hit Costa Rica's Caribbean hard, leaving one person dead and flooding. Given this circumstance, the Comisión Nacional de Emergencias...
Pura Vida

Meet Earthrace, the international organization that protects Costa Rica from poaching

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Land and marine animals have extra help in Costa Rica, with the existence of Earthrace Conservation, an international organization dedicated to the...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.