Tuesday 13 April 2021
Chamber of Commerce asks business to respect protocols against covid-19 to avoid new closures

The authorities acknowledge that many businesses make an effort to comply with the protocols but are sometimes intimidated by customers who disrespect the capacity or measures such as the use of masks and distancing.

by Rico
QCOSTARICA – The Camara de Comercio (Chamber of Commerce) called on its members not to loosen the protocols against covid-19, after the warning from the Ministry of Health and the CCSS due to the rebound in infections in the country.

Arturo Rosabal, vice president of the Chamber, stressed to the merchants that only by respecting the established capacity and prevention measures, will they be able to avoid new closures and the imposition of restrictions that, obviously, will hit that sector, one of the most affected by the pandemic, since March 2020.

“We join the call of the authorities, we ask the entire sector and the entire population to act responsibly, to respect the protocols, the use of masks, distancing ourselves, that we wash our hands and that we respect the capacity control in each one of our stores, we are in a very complicated situation,” said Rosabal Monday afternoon, after the press conference during which Minister Daniel Salas announced that the possible need to apply restrictions such as those implemented months ago.

“We have to lower the levels of unemployment, which are historically high, but for that, we all have to act in a way that allows us to continue working and continue growing in a way that the contagion does not continue to increase,” concluded the businessman.

Authorities attribute the increase in cases mainly, to the relaxation of measures and insisted that complaints about breaches of capacity and illegal activities are becoming more frequent.

Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

