Colombian Clever Leaves made first shipment of medical cannabis to the U.S.

QCOLOMBIA – Clever Leaves, a Colombian company authorized to handle pharmaceutical grade cannabinoids, announced that its subsidiary, Herbal Brands, managed to establish a strategic alliance with Looper Group and TruSource Hemp Group, to import the first commercial shipment of medicinal cannabis to the United States.

“This alliance will leverage the combined expertise of both Clever Leaves and TruSource within the hemp industry, resulting in a significant access to high-quality CBD products for the U.S .market,” said Kyle Detwiler, CEO of Clever Leaves.

It is estimated that the CBD industry, a component of cannabis, will reach a demand of US$20 billion in 2024, so with this alliance in the United States, the opportunity opens to provide high-quality raw materials to that market.

Robert W. Looper, president and CEO of The LooperGroup, highlighted that “this achievement opens the door to the importation of pharmaceutical-grade CBD products from Colombia to the United States. We are delighted to be part of the team that has achieved this remarkable milestone and look forward to maximizing the opportunities this offers us, ”said Robert W. Looper, President and CEO of The LooperGroup.

With this alliance, Andrés Fajardo, president of Clever Leaves, added that at this time their products already reach more than 15 different countries on the five continents.

“This alliance enables our Herbal Brands business, which currently has access to more than 10,000 retail distribution points in the United States, to manage all aspects of the development of our topical CBD products,”he said.

Article originally appeared on Q Colombia and is republished here with permission.