Saturday 28 May 2022
Compulsory vaccination against Covid-19 is maintained for public and private employees

HealthRedaqted
By Q Costa Rica
Compulsory vaccination against Covid-19 is maintained for public and private employees

QCOSTARICA – Mandatory vaccination against Covid-19 in public and private sector employees will continue to be mandatory.

The Comisión Nacional de Vacunación y Epidemiología (CNVE) – National Commission of Vaccination and Epidemiology, ratified it on Friday.

In addition, the CNVE clarified that at no time has it raised the possibility of dismissing workers who refuse to be vaccinated, since such a request would escape the legal powers and attributions of which this technical group is provided.

The presidential decree of May 8, which at first was understood to end mandatory vaccination in Costa Rica, it is clear that employers cannot dismiss workers who refuse to vaccinate. See more: In doubt the legality of decree to eliminate compulsory vaccination

“Our character is eminently technical in health matters, and that, therefore, we do not have the power or faculties to refer to a sanctioning regime in labor matters,” the CNVE indicated.

Also on Friday, the CNVE authorized the application of a second booster (fourth dose) of the covid-19 vaccine for first responders in the pandemic.

In addition, any work in health and front-line can receive the fourth dose, regardless of age and risk factors, but as long as at least four months have elapsed since the third dose.

For now, Costa Rica only applies the Pfizer vaccine, as it is the only one available in the country.

On Thursday, the CNVE also approved a third dose for children between 5 and 11 years old.

