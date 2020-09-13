Sunday, 13 September 2020
CONAVI analyzes tolls between Santa Ana and Belén

by Rico
(QCOSTARICA) Tolls are typically on highways such as the San Jose – Caldera (Ruta 27), Ruta 32 to Limon and the Interamerican (Ruta 1 & 2). But, according to an analysis carried out by CONAVI, the Santa Ana – Belén area would be one of the first points that would be taken into account for the placement of new tolls.

The Radial Lindora is a 1.6 km stretch between the Ruta 27 and the Virilla river bridge, that connects the cantons of Santa Ana, Escazu and Belen

Authorities recognize that this heavy transited road that moves traffic from reas such as Santa Ana, Cuidad Colon and Escazu to Belen, Heredia and Alajuela becomes a good option to have additional income that will reward the large investments that are made at this time.

“The investment that a work like the Radial Lindora is demanding from us (future expansion to two lanes in each direction and a center left-turn lane), is a very high investment for the length that this project has and how that is going to be a connector between routes 1 and 27, so that is one of the routes we are studying,” stressed the executive director of Conavi, Mario Rodríguez.

At this time it is only being analyzed, but if you want to give a boost to the works you need to give different concessions that will inevitably represent new collection points for traffic on other national roads.

“We are in the process of analysis, we have already talked about this specific point (Radial Lindora) but also, we are promoting and, that is a State policy, to encourage public-private investment, where proposals arise to carry out works that allow improving the flow of traffic with a good contribution of private capital via concession and that would imply more tolls,” Rodríguez concluded.

The Radial Lindora, the 1.6 km stretch of road between the Ruta 27 and the Virilla river bridge expansion was to have begun late last year, but postponed to the end of this year, 2020. However, with the national emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is doubtful the work will commence then.

The expansion of the Radial Lindora dates back to 2013, when the cost was estimated at US$8 million dollars. Without an inch of roadwork done, the cost is now estimated at US$17 million.

