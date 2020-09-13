Sunday, 13 September 2020
“Old normality”: Ruta 27 reported long lines as vacations headed for the beaches

Travel time to the beach areas such as Jaco, Tamarindo, and Playas del Coco took more than double the normal on Saturday

by Rico
(QCOSTARICA) Thousands sought to take advantage of the long weekend so they decided to head for the beaches and vacation destinations of Costa Rica which brought an “old normal” on the main routes: the congestion.

Traffic headed west on Ruta 27, in the area of the tolls, Saturday morning

For kilometers, for most of the day, Saturday traffic on the Ruta 27 headed out of San Jose for the Pacific Coast, and the Interamericana Route 1 to Guanacaste was like any long weekend pre-pandemic.

Reports that it took three hours or more to reach the Central Pacific towns of Jaco and Herradura and six hours to reach Guacanaste. Normally it takes half of Saturday’s driving time to reach the beaches of Jaco, Herradura and Tamarindo, Playas del Coco and others.

The traffic starting building Friday night and continued into Saturday, the operator of the Ruta 27, Globalvia (Autopista del Sol), reporting long lines of traffic at different points on the road.

According to Globalvía Twitter, the slow traffic situation started as early Saturday morning in points Santa Ana, Turrúcares, and in Siquiares, the three are typical bottleneck situations when traffic volume increases, and many others.

“Tránsito lento” was repeated over and over in Tweets.

Follow traffic flow live on CamarasViales.com. The use is free, but you must agree to the terms and conditions prior to use.

As in pre-pandemic days, the reserve is expected to occur on Monday, September 14.

This year, the Independence Day holiday of September 15 was moved to the Monday to spur local tourism in the government’s effort to revitalize the economy.

