Pack of coyotes spotted in Coronado

The animals were looking for food in the area, according to biologist

(QCOSTARICA) A pack of coyotes was spotted in the neighborhood in San Francisco de Coronado, as can be seen in a video shared this Saturday by the National University (UNA).

According to Kevin Lloyd, biologist at the UNA, the animals foraged for food in the area, such as rabbits or rodents.

“San Francisco de Coronado is in a place that adjoins production areas, open areas, livestock areas … what we call disturbed areas and the coyote is adapted to that type of place. They have an affinity for those open areas because normally their diet, rabbits, minor species, even rodents, too, that’s the type of habitat in which these prey are located, so they are looking for this type of food,” said Lloyd.

Coyote attacks on people

Coyote attacks on people are very rare. In many human attack incidents, people were bitten while trying to rescue their free-roaming pet from a coyote attack. Less often, people are bitten by cornered coyotes, or even more rarely, rabid coyotes.

Here are things to do if you encounter a coyote:

  • If you’re walking a smaller dog, pick it up. …
  • Make yourself appear the bigger threat. …
  • Do not run or turn your back. …
  • Continue to “haze” the coyote until it leaves the area; then you should go, too.

