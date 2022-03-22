Tuesday 22 March 2022
Nina Dobrev is living her best beach life while on vacation in Costa Rica

Vampire Diaries star is enjoying a Costa Rican vacation with her boyfriend, legendary snowboarder Shaun White.

Q MagazineFarandula
By Luis Morales
Nina Dobrev is living her best beach life while on vacation in Costa Rica

Q MAGAZINE – Nina Dobrev is living her best beach life while on a vacation in Costa Rica with her boyfriend Shaun White and has been wearing the most adorable one-piece swimsuits.

In a new Instagram post, the 33-year-old Vampire Diaries star shared pics of herself chilling beachside on a towel in the shade while wearing a red one-piece swimsuit, shades, matching bandana headband…and a huge smile.

And her caption is hilarious: “Hakuna my tatas 🥥🥥,” she wrote.

Of course, the pics got lots of love. Michelle Monaghan commented, “Hakuna me wanna 😜.” And another fan wrote, “red being your color part 2736737274727.”

 

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina)

In another post, Nina posted pics of herself and Shawn rocking matching Fendi swimsuits while lounging on a big chair together, looking super cute.

“Accidentally got into a Fendi bender in Costa Rica,” she captioned the pics.

 

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina)

5 ways Nina Dobrev stays in shape and the photos that prove they work

To stay in such amazing shape, Nina is dedicated to the at-home workouts she does in her home gym. She also follows a gluten – and dairy-free diet.

1. The 33-yeard Actress Makes Juices When She’s Sick

Dobrev tells Well + Good that whenever she’s sick, she likes to make juices at home. She says that she likes to put a lot of different fruits, veggies, and vitamins in her recipes, no matter if she enjoys the taste or not.

2. She Prioritizes Her Sleep

For Dobrev, getting eight hours of sleep each night is a priority. “No product is going to replace sleep—if you don’t rest, those dark circles are not going to go away,” she says to Well + Good.

3. She Trains Like An Athlete

While Dobrev is an actress, she’s a professional athlete when it comes to working out.

From Instagram
  1. She Loves Leg and Arm Workouts

Dobrev likes to do exercises with her trainers that work multiple parts of her body.

5. She Inherited Her Family’s Work Ethic

Dobrev is extremely hardworking, and she says that she learned this from her family. She is the daughter of immigrants, who moved to Canada when she was a young age.

Luis Morales

