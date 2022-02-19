Contagion rate continues to decline

QCOSTARICA – The rate of contagion continues with its downward trend, going from 0.99 to 0.89, according to the new pandemic report by the Universidad Hispanoamericana (UH).

This new report indicates that, for the first time since November 27 of last year, all provinces presented a reproduction index below 1.

Ronald Evans, UH epidemiologist, explained that the average number of daily cases decreased by 13.5%, thus indicating that the pandemic continues to lose strength.

Evans pointed out that the contagion or “R” rate is a reflection of the fact that the country has already reached the maximum peak of cases of the fourth wave of Covid-19. Of course, he asked to take the data very cautiously, since the figures for hospitalizations and deaths related to covid remain high.

Currently, for every six patients in hospital, one is in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

In relation to those who are becoming more infected, the report indicates the between 10 and 14 years of age group occupy the first place of the accumulated infections of minors.

