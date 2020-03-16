Sunday, March 15 is the day that the Ministry of Health confirmed the most cases, that now stands at 35.

Lowering the number is the responsibility of EVERYONE.

Given the non-compliance to stay home and from crowds, the Ministry of Health ordered a total closure of bars, clubs and casinos. The total closure applies to the Parque de Diversiones amusement park.

Restaurant/bars are ordered to operate at 50% capacity. The Fuerza Publica (National Police) has been tasked to ensure compliance. Businesses that fail to comply will be closed for 30 business days.

On Monday, March 16, 350 educational centers (schools) will remain closed, both due to lack of water and due to links with COVID-19 cases. The list is dynamic and constantly updated.

Let’s not share rumors!

The Ministry of Health remains the official source for any news regarding COVID-19 in Costa Rica. The official information can be found here: