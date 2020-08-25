Costa Rica has the third highest avergae salary in Latin America

(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica has the third-highest average salary in Latin America, concludes a study by Picodi.

Ticos earn an average of US$737 per month, lower than the salary of Panamanians ($774) and Puerto Ricans ($1,858).

In the world, Switzerland has the highest average salary, at US$5,989 per month, while Cuba offers the least onerous salaries since it pays its inhabitants an approximate of US$36 per month.

This analysis was based on the latest average salary rates published by Numbeo.com. For the conversion of the currency to dollars, exchange rate indicators for the month of August 2020 were used.

The study includes 106 countries.

RANKING

Latin countries with the best salaries (monthly amount in dollars)

(26) Puerto Rico (US$1,858) (49) Panama (US$774) (51) Costa Rica (US$737) (55) Chile (US$632) (58) Uruguay (US$595) (60) Guatemala (US$570) (63) Bolivia (US$524) (64) Ecuador (US$498) (66) Argentina (US$480) (67) Honduras (US$469) (69) Mexico (US$457) (70) Peru (US$455) (79) El Salvador (US$375) (82) Paraguay (US$348) (83) Brazil (US$347) (84) Dominican Republic (US$340) (90) Colombia (US$310) (95) Nicaragua (US$297) (106) Cuba (US$36)