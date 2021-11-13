Costa Rica loses to Canada in World Cup qualifier

QCOSTARICA – With Friday’s loss to the Canadian men’s national soccer team, Costa Rica’s Selección or national team, fell to 1-3-3.

In goal, Leonel Moreira started for Costa Rica because of an injury to regular starter Keylor Navas.

Navas arrived in Costa Rica Friday and will be on the field on Tuesday against Honduras, at home at the national stadium, which could seal Costa Rica’s fate, extinguishing the team’s hope for thr 2022 World Cup.

“We wanted to win or get a point here, we didn’t get it. We must continue, it is not that the tie is dead, it still is. We have a game on Tuesday and we have to win it,” Francisco Calvo told Teletica Deportes, adding that the defeat in Edmonton “is a very hard blow”.

“We know that we have to go to earn visitor points and we cannot leave a single point at home, perhaps everyone thinks we are dead (out of the World Cup). The tie to my liking is still alive, there are many games left, we have many at home and we have to take advantage,” said Calvo who assures that he trusts that Costa Rica will fight until the end for the dream of an entire country and of the National Team, which is to go to Qatar in 2022.

The top three teams in the CONCACAF (The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football) standings will earn spots for next year’s World Cup in Qatar. The fourth-place team will take part in an intercontinental playoff.

