Saturday 23 July 2022
type here...
Search

Costa Rica receives first requests from digital nomads

Digital nomads will be able to request work visas for periods of up to one year

NationalNews
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Costa Rica receives first requests from digital nomads

QCOSTARICA - The first formal requests from digital nomads...
Read more

Immigration will add 75 officials at airports to reduce waiting times

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's immigration service, the Dirección General...
Read more

Electric train project remains buried: alternative will await feasibility study

QCOSTARICA - The electric train project was buried, reported...
Read more

Costa Rica family court validated adoption for a same-sex couple

QCOSTARICA - Same-sex couples will be able to adopt...
Read more

Learn to buy Cannabis Seeds without making costly mistakes

Get your hands on popular strains of cannabis seeds...
Read more

¢131 hike in gasoline prices proposed

QCOSTARICA - The Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos...
Read more

First case of monkeypox confirmed in Costa SRica

QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health confirmed on Wednesday...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢669.66 Buy

¢675.61 Sell

23 July 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The first formal requests from digital nomads to work in Costa Rica were received this week.

Digital nomads will be able to request work visas for periods of up to one year

Digital nomads (nómadas digitales) are foreigners who would work remotely in the country, alone or accompanied by their family, according to Costa Rica’s immigration service, the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería (DGME).

“As an institution, we are committed to streamlining this immigration process, and these first requests begin the reactivation of Costa Rica as a destination for this type of worker,” said Marlen Luna, director of Immigration.

- Advertisement -

Read more: Costa Rica continues to close the doors to the formal arrival of digital nomads

Once a request is received, immigration authorities have five days to review the request, which, if complete, must be resolved within 15 calendar days to grant work visas with terms of up to one year and with the option of extension.  Applicants may request a visa for a period of less than one year.

Foreigners wanting to work remotely in Costa Rica are required to have a income greater than US$3,000 if they come alone or US$4,000 if they accompanied the family.

Earlier this month, in announcing the regulations to the “visionary law” approved in July 2021, President Rodrigo Chaves highlighted that each foreigner under this category can contribute more than ¢30 million (US$45,000) per year in the local economy. Chaves added that this migratory modality even affects the exchange rate, by injecting dollars into the local money flow.

In order to avoid excess paperwork for people interested in being digital nomads in Costa Rica, Apostilled documents are excluded from the regulations.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleImmigration will add 75 officials at airports to reduce waiting times
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

¢131 hike in gasoline prices proposed

QCOSTARICA - The Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (ARESEP)  -...
Read more

Food industry urges immediate measures to avoid shortages and rising prices

QCOSTARICA - The Costa Rican Chamber of the Food Industry -...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Trends

Top Real Money Gambling Sites

It can be hard to know where to gamble...
Gadgets

How high-resolution satellite images of the earth are transforming our view of climate change

Advancement in technology has brought about the launching of...
Paying the bills