Monday 19 April 2021
KLM announces reactivation of flights to Costa Rica starting June 29

39

QCOSTARICA – KLM announced, this Monday, April 19, that it will reactivate its flights between the Netherlands and Costa Rica, starting on June 29.

KLM will resume flights between Amsterdam and Juan Santamaría and the Daniel Oduber airports on June 29.

The airline will make the Amsterdam-San José-Liberia-Amsterdam route on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) reported.

Gustavo Segura, Minister of Tourism, explained that the airline anticipated its return to the country, as it not had planned to do so until next October.

“We celebrate the return of KLM and its commitment to Costa Rica. They increase the number of seats for the coming months and promote the arrival of Europeans to the country, whose average stay reaches up to 18 days,” Segura said.

The Minister added that the arrival, starting in June, coincides with the beginning of the European summer, while it is expected that there will be more Europeans vaccinated against covid-19 and willing to travel internationally.

The KLM announcement joins those made last week by Avianca and Frontier airlines.

Avianca will have a direct flight from Miami, in the United States; while Frontier, from Miami and from Orlando. Both will resume flights on July 1.

On the three weekly flights, KLM will first arrive at Juan Santamaría International Airport, or San Jose airport (SJO) at 1:05 pm and then leave for Liberia (LIR) at 2:45 pm and then head back to Amsterdam for a 4:40 pm departure, detailed the ICT.

Although the flights already appear officially in the airline’s reservation systems, the final authorization from Civil Aviation is pending, which be given in the coming few days.

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleCosta Rica’s Minister of Health first to be vaccinated with Astra Zeneca vaccine
Next articlePresident Miguel Díaz-Canel is the new leader of the Communist Party of Cuba after the departure of Raúl Castro
