Thursday, 22 October 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 1,503 new cases for Wed October 21

QCOSTARICA – Following a drop in the new cases daily since Sunday, there was a spike on Wednesday, with the Ministry of Health reported 1,503 new cases, for a total of 99,425 since the first on March 6.

On Wednesday, October 21, 531 people are in hospital, of which 206 are in intensive care.

The Wednesday report is of 14 deaths: six men and 8 women, ranging in age from 37 to 93. The total deaths is now 1,236: 476 women and 763 men, ranging in age from 9 to 100 years.

A recap of the last several days

  • On Tuesday, October 20: 847 new cases were reported; 542 people in hospital (215 in intensiv care) and 18 deaths.
  • On Monday, October 19: 632 new cases were reported; 551 people in hospital (214 in intensiv care) and 10 deaths.
  • On Sunday, October 18: 929 new cases were reported; 535 people in hospital (215 in intensiv care) and 11 deaths.
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

