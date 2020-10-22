Thursday, 22 October 2020
HealthHQ

14 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in new Congress building

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
27
Modified date:

QCOSTARICA – Fourteen officials of the Legislative Assembly were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The cases resulted in a temporary suspension of functions, including legislative commission, until October 31.

The outbreak occurred between the Legal, Economic, Government, and Administration committees, during the move to the new building this past week, where there was contact between workers from different departments.

- paying the bills -

The Ministry of Health reported that 9 of the case were by test and 5 by nexus, and that up to 45 officials of the commissions were ordered to quarantine.

 

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articlePassage at the southern border blocked again
Next articleCOVID-19 in Costa Rica: 1,503 new cases for Wed October 21
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Legislators breaking new Assembly floor by cutting annuities for officials

Politics Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - One of the first laws that the legislators will...
Read more

Avoid downtown San Jose this Monday as protests continue

#Protests2020 Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Another massive march against the Government was called for...
Read more

MOST READ

HQ

Change in restrictions increased number of cars on the streets

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Did you notice more cars on the streets this Saturday? German Marín, director of the Policia de Transito (Traffic Police), confirmed "an...
Read more
Economy

Commerce anticipates drought of temporary hires for the end of the year

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Costa Rican commercial sector estimates a difficult situation for year-end retail sales and the traditional hiring of temporary help. The Costa Rican...
Redaqted

Coronavirus and flights: Which airlines are arriving and departing from Costa Rica?

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic: which airlines have flights to and from Costa Rica and which don't? This is the official...
Mexico

Mexico vows ‘cleanup’ after ex-defense chief arrested in US

Rico -
Q24N - President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that he would not tolerate members of his government that may be linked to...
Infrastructure

New Incofer trains on their way to Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Four of the eight new trains acquired by the Instituto Costarricense de Ferrocarriles (Incofer) - Costa Rican Railway -  left the factory in...
Lighter Side

The BIG Table!

Rico -
President Carlos Alvarado sits at the BIG table of the multisectoral dialogue that is expected to begin on Saturday, October 17.

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.