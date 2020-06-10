Wednesday, 10 June 2020
Covid-19 takes another life in Costa Rica: 64-year-old woman dies at Hospital México after 70 days in hospital

The woman had been hospitalized for 70 days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), diagnosed COVID-19 positive on March 24, after having made a trip abroad

(QCOSTARICA) A 64-year-old woman died this Wednesday (June 10) morning as a result of COVID-19. The resident of San José is the 12th fatality in the country for that cause,  according to the Ministry of Health.

The deceased woman, the third female victim of COVID-19 in Costa Rica, had been admitted at Hospital Mexico for 70 days

“The death occurred in the Hospital Mexico where she had been hospitalized for 70 days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU),” said Salud.

The patient had risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes and liver disease, the Ministry reported. COVID-19 was diagnosed on March 24, after having made a trip abroad.

This death is added to the 11 regrettable deaths already registered: two women and nine men with an age range of 26 to 87 years.

Monday night, the death of the youngest of the victims was announced, and also the first case of postmortem COVID-19 positivity. At the moment, however, it is considered a death associated with the disease, with no clarity as to whether it was the cause.

The first female victim of the disease was a 58-year-old patient, a resident of Alajuela, also hospitalized at the Hospital México. Her death occurred on May 15. The woman also had risk factors because she had lymph and high blood pressure. COVID-19 had been diagnosed since April 23 and two days later she entered the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Also on May 15 and at the Hospital Mexico, a 73-year-old man died as a result of the COVID-19. He had heart disease and hypertension.

All the previous victims were men between the ages of 45 and 87. Only the first and youngest of them had no known risk factors.

The deaths have occurred at the Hospital México, Juan de Dios, San Rafael de Alajuela and Enrique Baltodano de Liberia.

12 deaths in Total

This is the detail of the other eight deaths by covid-19:

  • March 18: An 87-year-old man admitted to the Alajuela hospital with risk factors.
  • March 19: Another 87-year-old man admitted to the Alajuela hospital, with risk factors.
  • April 8: A 45-year-old man admitted to the San Juan de Dios Hospital, without risk factors.
  • April 15: An 84-year-old man admitted to the San Juan de Dios Hospital, with risk factors.
  • April 19: A 69-year-old man admitted to the San Juan de Dios Hospital, with risk factors.
  • April 20: A 54-year-old man admitted to the Mexico hospital, with risk factors.
  • May 10: An 80-year-old man hospitalized in Liberia, with risk factors.
  • May 13: A 75-year-old man from Alajuela. He died at the San Juan de Dios Hospital and had risk factors.
  • May 15: A 58-year-old woman, the first woman to die from COVID-19 in Costa Rica.
  • May 15: A 73-year-old man died as a result of the COVID-19.
  • June 8: A 26-year-old woman, the second woman, the youngest of the victims of COVID-19. Her death is COVID-19 related, she displayed no symptoms, her infection was discovered post-mortem.
  • June 10: A 64-year-old woman, the third woman, at the Hospital Mexico where she had been hospitalized for 70 days

Up to Tuesday, June 9, a total of 1,375 infections have been recorded in the country, counted from March 6 when the first case was detected.

A total of 717 have recovered.

 

