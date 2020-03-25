The Nicaraguan Army will close starting today, Wednesday, March 25, the “blind spots” on that country’s southern border with Costa Rica, not allowing anyone to leave or enter Nicaragua.

Today Nicaragua reports that Nicaragua’s main independent news outlet, La Prensa, learned unofficially of the deploying of the army at Nicaragua – Costa Rica border and requests for information from the Army spokesperson, Colonel Álvaro Rivas, have gone unanswered.

On March 18, Costa Rica closed its border, both in the south with Panama and north with Nicaragua, allowing in only Costa Rican nationals and legal residents.

Fearing the traditional mass exodus of Nicaraguans in Costa Rica heading their homeland for the Semana Santa holidays and the lax attitude of regime of Danie Ortega to enact measures combat the spread of the coronavirus, on Monday, March 23, Costa Rica announced that all legal residents and refugees leaving the country during the national emergency would lose their migratory status.

Although the measure did not target Nicaraguans, saying all residents, it presumed there is a concern of open border police Nicaragua continues.

The announcement by President Carlos Alvardo on Monday followed a bilateral meeting, at the Peñas Blancas border, between Costa Rican officials and their Nicaraguan counterparts to discuss joint actions to deal with the spread of the new coronavirus.

The meeting was led by Costa Rica’s Foreign Minister Rodolfo Solano and the Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Salas and other high ranking officials. For Nicaragua, Foreign Minister Dennis Moncada led his country’s delegation.

At the end of the bilateral meeting, the governments of Costa Rica and Nicaragua agreed to establish mechanisms to share information on the health situation, but keep the borders open for the transit of goods.

Nicaragua reports only 2 confirmed cases

El19digital.com, the official news of the northern neighbor says that as of March 25, there are only 2 confirmed cases of the covid-19 in the country, the same number announced more than a week ago and not more than six suspected.

Nicaragua is one of the few countries that has not closed its borders as a measure against the pandemic of the new coronavirus Covid-19. The country maintains hermeticism about the information related to the coronavirus pandemic and refuses to take preventive measures.