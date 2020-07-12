Sunday, 12 July 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

Deaths associated with covid-19 reach 30

(QCOSTARICA) A 50-year-old man had high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease, and secondary hyperparathyroidism, and a 47-year-old man, also suffering from high blood pressure, were victims 29 and 30 of COVID-19 in Costa Rica.

With these two deaths, the total deaths for the week from Sunday, July 5 to today, Sunday, July 12, is 9.

The Ministry of Health confirmed at the Sunday press conference the death number 30, a Costa Rican, hospitalized at the San Juan de Dios in San Jose, since July 4.

Earlier in the morning, the Ministry of Health reported the death of a foreigner, death number 29, without detailing nationality, occurring Saturday evening.

