Deaths associated with covid-19 reach 30

(QCOSTARICA) A 50-year-old man had high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease, and secondary hyperparathyroidism, and a 47-year-old man, also suffering from high blood pressure, were victims 29 and 30 of COVID-19 in Costa Rica.
With these two deaths, the total deaths for the week from Sunday, July 5 to today, Sunday, July 12, is 9.
The Ministry of Health confirmed at the Sunday press conference the death number 30, a Costa Rican, hospitalized at the San Juan de Dios in San Jose, since July 4.
Earlier in the morning, the Ministry of Health reported the death of a foreigner, death number 29, without detailing nationality, occurring Saturday evening.
