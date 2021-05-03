Monday 3 May 2021
type here...
HealthRedaqted

Down to to only 10 beds for ‘very critical’ covid patients

ICU occupancy at CCSS hospitals reached 94.95% of the 396 available beds this May 3

by Rico
90

QCOSTARICA – This Monday noon, May 3, the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CSS) reported there were only ten free beds to receive Covid-19 patients in critical condition.

The figures of the institutional report, with hospital occupation data in the different categories of Intensive Care Units (ICU), show an overall percentage of 94.95%: 376 of the 396 ICU beds were with a patient, of them only half available for critical petients.

- Advertisement -

Hospitals like San Juan de Dios, in San Jose, no longer have beds available to receive critically ill patients. There are also no beds at the Enrique Baltodano Hospital in Liberia, Guanacaste.

Hospitals such as Calderón Guardia, in San Jose, the San Rafael de Alajuela or San Vicente de Paúl, in Heredia, had only one bed available for critical patients according to the morning report, which can vary at any time, warned the CCSS.

According to the CCSS report, the San Juan de Dios, Enrique Baltodano and San Carlos hospitals were without beds for covid-19 patients in severe condition.

At the Hospital Mexico, the were two beds for severe cases, while the Ceaco, Calderón Guardia, San Vicente de Paúl, Tony Facio (Limón), Monsignor Sanabria (Puntarenas) only had one bed left each for severe cases.

- Advertisement -

Though beds situation for mild and moderate covid patients is faring much better than ICYs. occupancy is between 75% and 83% in the various hospitals.

A full report on the epidemiological situation in the country is expected by the Ministry of Health at the usual time before 7:00 pm, it remains to be seen if one will be provided due to the holiday today.

The last time we got an update was for Saturday, April 30. A shame on the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas and his entire staff for keeping us in the dark these last couple of days at a time when the country has reached record-setting records in daily confirmed cases and hospitalizations.

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleMexico reports its first case of India COVID variant
Next articleColombia: Riots leave at least 19 dead and more 800 injured in five days
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Caja will start vaccination against covid-19 of people with risk factors between 18 and 57 years old

QCOSTARICA - In order to maintain the rate of vaccination against...
Read more

Those aged 30 to 34 are the peak of active cases for COVID-19

QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health released the report on the...
Read more

MOST READ

What to watch for to be sure you get the vaccine

Education

Costa Rica keeps schools open despite pressure from unions

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Despite the pressure from the unions to suspend face-to-face classes due to the new wave of COVID-19 infections, the Minister of Education,...
San Jose

Not taking chances: Covid protocol to pick up man who died in La Merced park

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Authorities activated the covid protocol to remove the body of a man who died in La Merced park, in front of the...
Coronavirus

Can You Catch the Coronavirus After Getting Vaccinated?

Q Costa Rica -
(AARP) A very small number of Americans have been infected with the coronavirus after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Called “breakthrough cases,” they have been...
Guanacaste

Airport Police apprehend American carrying crocodile head

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Authorities from the Air Surveillance Service (SVA) - airport police - apprehended an American named Dale, who was in possession of an...
Crime

Woman who lured men with a motorcycle, drugged and robbed them

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A 22-year-old woman with the surname Rivera Cubillo was arrested, suspected of luring men through the internet and then robbing them. She was...
Nicaragua

Political crisis and pandemic lead Nicaragua to three straight years of recession

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA – The pandemic arrived in Nicaragua when the country already had two consecutive years of recession due to the demonstrations that were...
Health

These are the business closings and the vehicle restriction for May

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - What are the new measures that apply next week and the rest of the month, to reduce the exponential growth in the...
Latin America

Ousting of El Salvador’s Top Prosecutor Imperils Rule of Law

Rico -
Insightcrime.org - The decision by legislators aligned with El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele to oust the country’s top prosecutor may spell the end of...
Dollar Exchange

Central Bank intervenes to remove upward pressure on dollar exchange rate

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Banco Central (Central Bank) increased its presence in the foreign exchange market to remove the upward pressure shown on the U.S....

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.