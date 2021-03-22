El Salvador: Lightning Kills Olympic Surfing Hopeful While Training

Q24N – El Salvador’s top women surfer and Tokyo Olympics hopeful, Katherine Diaz Hernandez, has been killed by lightning on a beach.

She was preparing for May’s International Surfing Association (ISA) World Surf Games, which will serve as a qualifier for the Tokyo Olympics.

The 22-year-old was practicing near her home at the Pacific coast beach of El Tunco when she was hit by lightning on Friday.

According to reports, Diaz had entered the water to start a training session when she was struck. Emergency services tried to revive her on the beach, but the attempts were unsuccessful.

Tributes have been paid to the young surfer.