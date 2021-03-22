Monday 22 March 2021
type here...
Central AmericaEl Salvador

El Salvador: Lightning Kills Olympic Surfing Hopeful While Training

Katherine Diaz was practicing near her home at the Pacific coast beach of El Tunco in El Salvador when she was hit by lightning on Friday

by Q24N
0

Q24N – El Salvador’s top women surfer and Tokyo Olympics hopeful, Katherine Diaz Hernandez, has been killed by lightning on a beach.

Katherine Hernandez was one of El Salvador’s best surfers. Photo from Twitter @ISAsurfing

She was preparing for May’s International Surfing Association (ISA) World Surf Games, which will serve as a qualifier for the Tokyo Olympics.

- Advertisement -

The 22-year-old was practicing near her home at the Pacific coast beach of El Tunco when she was hit by lightning on Friday.

According to reports, Diaz had entered the water to start a training session when she was struck. Emergency services tried to revive her on the beach, but the attempts were unsuccessful.

Tributes have been paid to the young surfer.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleAfter a century of plunder, US imperialism turns away Central American refugees
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

Country by Country Guide to Covid Vaccines in Central America

QCOSTARICA - Covid vaccination in Central America is well underway. Here’s...
Read more

Nayib Bukele devastated and opened a fear: what will the “millennial populist” do with absolute power in El Salvador

Q24N - Nayib Bukele entered the legislative palace surrounded by military...
Read more

MOST READ

First debit and credit ‘super cards’ with digital signature begin to circulate in Costa Rica

Politics

IMF-Backed Bill Sets Up Clash With Costa Rica’s Powerful Unions

Q Costa Rica -
(BLOOMBERG) Costa Rica is trying to rein in one of the world’s highest public sector wage bills, pitting powerful unions against the government and...
Rico's Covid-19 Digest

Costa Rica signs with Pfizer purchase of 1 million additional vaccines

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The government of Carlos Alvarado announced this Monday morning that Costa Rica signed an addendum to ensure the supply of one million...
Politics

Costa Rica first denies, then confirms appointment of Ambassador to Nicaragua

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - After 40 years working in the Foreign Ministry, Xinia Vargas Mora will have the challenge of managing relations with Nicaragua, this Tuesday...
Colombia

Covid Hit Colombia Hard. Now It Face Big Vaccine Bills

Q24N -
(Bloomberg) — Colombia has already paid a steep price in the pandemic with more than 61,000 deaths from Covid-19. Now the country faces another...
Politics

Prevented from entering Havana, Cuban journalist asks for refuge in Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Cuban immigration authorities prevented Cuban journalist Karla Pérez González from returning to her country, after spending four years studying in Costa Rica...
HQ

Traffic lights are STOP signs at night!

Rico -
Something that has been on the books for the longest time, but few know about: traffic lights in Costa Rica operate as a stop...
Health

Country by Country Guide to Covid Vaccines in Central America

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Covid vaccination in Central America is well underway. Here’s an updated country guide to how they’re doing, as of March 18, 2021. The...
Reports

After a century of plunder, US imperialism turns away Central American refugees

Q Costa Rica -
Q REPORTS (WSWS.ORG) An unprecedented human exodus is underway across the Americas, as 2 million people—nearly a 10th of the population of El Salvador,...
The Americas

Refugees at US-Mexican border: ‘We can’t save them all’

Deutsche Welle -
Cesar Moncada, his wife and two children have settled down on an abandoned porch. Three other Honduran families are hunkered down beside them in sleeping...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.