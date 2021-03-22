Three Volcanoes Increase Their Eruptive Activity in Guatemala

Q24N – Guatemala’s National Institute of Volcanology (INSIVUMEH) on Wednesday informed that the Pacaya, Fuego, and Santiaguito volcanoes intensified their eruptive activity and warned about volcanic material that could fall on nearby communities.

“Moderate and strong eruptions are registered in the Pacaya volcano, about 50 Km from Guatemala City,” the Institute reported.

Ash plumes reaching up to 4,000 meters high are dispersing at a distance between 20 and 25 Km to the west and northwest of the volcanic cone.

The solid material could affect The Rodeo, El Patrocinio, San Francisco de Sales, El Cedro, and San Vicente Pacaya communities.

The 3,763-meters-high Fuego volcano recorded 11 weak eruptions and ash plumes at 4,500 and 4,800 meters above sea level.



Residents of Escuintla, Sacatepequez, and Chimaltenango Departments fear another Fuego’s violent eruption like the one reported on June 3, 2018. That day, 431 Guatemalans were burned to death and buried by volcanic material.

On Wednesday, the Santiaguito volcano also registered weak and moderate explosions that generated ash columns at 3,000 meters above sea level. It continues to extrude lava and generate avalanches to the west and southwest of its cone, located 230 km away from Guatemala City.

The INSIVUMEH assured it will monitor the eruptive evolution of the three volcanoes and recommended the population to stay informed.