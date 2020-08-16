Entry-bans will no longer apply for residents and foreigners related to Costa Ricans

(QCOSTARICA) The flexibility of the requirements relevant to foreign nationals wishing to enter Costa Rica was published Friday, August 14, 2020, in the official government newsletter La Gaceta.

Executive Decree 42527-MGP-S eliminates a restriction of entry by air to Costa Rica, for foreign nationals related to Costa Rican nationals, Costa Rican nationals, temporary residents, permanent residents, and people with special categories or estancias as long as they comply with the outlined requirements.

This includes residents who left the country voluntarily after March 25, 2020.

Foreigners related to Costa Ricans

- paying the bills -

Parents of minor Costa Rican children, minor children of Costa Ricans or children of legal age with disabilities, spouses of Costa Ricans, minor siblings of Costa Ricans (or siblings of legal age with disabilities) that wish to enter the country as tourists may do so as long as they carry the corresponding birth or marriage certificates. The certificates can be purchased online here.

In addition, people entering the country based on this family relation may enter from any country through air borders (airports) and must present the following documentation:

Passport

Round-trip ticket or reservation showing an eventual departure from Costa Rica.

Travel insurance covering medical expenses and accommodations, either through an international carrier or from local, such as the INS.

Completed Health Pass ( Pase de Salud ).

). Foreigners related to Costa Ricans will be required to complete a 14-day quarantine. However, the quarantine is waived if you are coming in from one of the authorized countries, with proof of stay for the past 14 days and carry a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 48 hours before their flight to Costa Rica.

Permanent Residents, Temporary Residents, People with Special Categories or Estancias

Permanent Residents, Temporary Residents, People with Special Categories or Estancias may enter the country via air regardless of where they are coming from and must present the following documentation:

Passport

Valid DIMEX (immigration status card).

Caja (social security) payments are up to date. This applies to every person trying to enter, including Resident spouses and children. Click here to check your Caja status.

Completed Health Pass ( Pase de Salud ).

). Permanent Residents, Temporary residents, people with Special Categories or Estancias will need to complete a 14-day quarantine. However, the quarantine is waived if you are coming in from one of the authorized countries, with proof of stay for the past 14 days and carry a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 48 hours before their flight to Costa Rica.

Tourists

Tourists may enter the country as long as they comply with the following:

Valid passport.

Round-trip ticket or reservation to show an eventual departure from Costa Rica. Immigration may ask. Tourists have never been allowed on a one-way ticket.

Arriving from one of the authorized countries. Originally they were Canada, the European Union (Schengen countries), and the United Kingdom. On August 13, the list was expanded. See our report here.

Proof of stay for the past 14 days in one of the authorized countries.

A negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 48 hours before their flight to Costa Rica. The only acceptable test is the real-time polymerase chain reaction test, also called PCR-RT for COVID-19. Rapid test kit results, serological tests, or immunity tests will not be accepted as valid.

Travel insurance that covers hospitalization and accommodation in quarantine is required due to COVID-19.

Completed Health Pass ( Pase de Salud ).

Tourists will not be required to complete the 14-day quarantine period.

Costa Ricans

- paying the bills -

Costa Ricans my enter the country via air regardless of where they are coming from and will need to complete the Health Pass and will be subject to a 14-day mandatory self-isolation.

Costa Ricans, though not required, with a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 48 hours before their flight to Costa Rica and proof of their stay in the country traveling from for the past 14 days will not be required to quarantine.

Important to note

The government has yet to consider special considerations for ex-pats who not legal residents but own a home or business in Costa Rica.

The above noted are guidelines for admission into Costa Rica. It should be clear that Article 13 of the Ley General de Migración y Extranjería, la Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería ( General Law on Migration and Foreigners, the General Directorate for Migration and Foreigners ) establishes as one of the functions of the immigration service is to prevent the entry of foreigners when there is an impediment or they fail to comply with the requirements established by the legal system.

) establishes as one of the functions of the immigration service is to prevent the entry of foreigners when there is an impediment or they fail to comply with the requirements established by the legal system. Entry from certain countries, such as the US, is still not authorized and is only speculation if and when it will be included in the list of authorized countries. However, U.S. citizens and others can enter Costa Rica after spending at least 14 days prior to arrival in Costa Rica in one of the currently authorized countries.

The entry of foreigners (tourists) and legal residents who left after March 24, 2020, is still prohibited at land, sea, and river borders. The ban is in effect until August 31, 2020, unless extended.

Authorized Countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Uruguay, Vatican State.