Wednesday 9 June 2021
QMediaPhotos of Costa Rica

Estadio Nacional

by Rico
10

QCOSTARICA – The multipurpose national stadium, the first modern sport and event arena to be built in Central America, located La Sabana.

The stadium was completed in 2011 and officially opened its doors to the public on March 26 that year, with a capacity of 35,175 seats. The stadium replaced the original National Stadium and is the home stadium of the Costa Rica national football team, “La Sele”.

In the decade, tall buildings tower over the stadium with the boom to vertical construction in the surrounding area, including the recently completed tallest building in Costa Rica, whose south face in this photo mirrors part of the stadium.

Photo credit: https://www.instagram.com/josemelecr/

 

