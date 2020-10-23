Friday, 23 October 2020
EV Imports brings the Tesla Model 3 to Costa Rica

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
QCOSTARICA – EV Imports, a Costa Rican company dedicated exclusively to the sale of 100% electric cars, brings to Costa Rica the 2020 Tesla Model 3.

One of its most striking features is Tesla’s Autopilot, which EV Imports offers as an option, a suite of advanced driver assistance system features offered by Tesla that has lane centering, cruise control, traffic sensors, automatic parking, automatic lane changes, semi-autonomous navigation on limited-access highways and the ability to call or summon the car from a garage or parking spot without the need for a driver.

You will be able to use your smartphone as a key and access all driver controls on the central 15-inch touchscreen in the unique interior that includes a panoramic glass roof, which extends from front to back, creating a feeling of openness from each seat.

“Tesla is a vehicle which is an equivalent of any other brand that would cost three times the value of what is actually being paid for a Tesla. It is a state-of-the-art vehicle at a very reasonable price. In Costa Rica there are several Tesla users who without a doubt would not change it for anything,” said Heidi Avalos, co-owner of EV Imports.

The Model 3 offers a range of 354 kilometers, is rear-wheel drive, and comes with an L1 / L2 charger, that works with a normal electrical outlet, like the one we all have in our homes.

Additionally, safety is the most important part of the Model 3’s overall design.

The metal structure is a combination of aluminum and steel, for maximum resistance in all areas. In a roof crush test, the Model 3 withstood four times its own mass, even with a panoramic glass roof.

The monetary return of electric vehicles such as the Tesla Model 3 is immediate. The comparison to a gasoline powered vehicles that would cost ¢80,000 colones per month on fuel, an electric model in the same segment only costs ¢10,000 colones in the electricity.

In addition, maintenance costs in an electric car are estimated to be 80% less.

EV Imports says it has several models in “stock” and is constantly importing more.

 

Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

