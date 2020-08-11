Experts to talk about monopolies and oligopolies in Costa Rica

(QCOSTARICA) The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) drew the country’s attention in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018 due to the high prices of various products due to the lack of competition.

That, however, was not an obstacle to accepting Costa Rica into the club, and, in its report this year, the body once again indicated that profit margins in certain sectors are higher here than in most member countries of the OECD.

The reason lies in the impediments to competition in economic activities such as banking, power generation, the importation of hydrocarbons, and the production of alcohol, rice, sugar, and milk, as well as in transportation, vehicle technical review, and import of cement. among others.

A panel of experts in the field, made up of Erick Ulate Quesada, president of Consumidores de Costa Rica; Mario Umaña Vargas, leading specialist in trade and competition in the Trade and Investment Division of the IDB; Mariana Castro Sotela, president of the Commission to Promote Competition (Coprocom); Sylvia Saborío Alvarado, member of the National Council for the Supervision of the Financial System (Conassif); and economist Eli Feinzaig, will speak on these topics this Thursday, August 13, at 5:30 pm.

This Thursday’s presentations are titled “Why does competition matter? The value of business rivalry and the dangers of its absence”, “Market power and regulation”, ” The powers of Coprocom”, “Implications of little competition in the market for the lives of consumers” and “Legal changes to join the OECD they were done without touching the monopolistic structures of the markets”.

The forum will be held through the Microsoft Teams platform. To participate click on this link.

For more information visit La Nacion.

