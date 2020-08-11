Tuesday, 11 August 2020
DONATE
BusinessRedaqted

Experts to talk about monopolies and oligopolies in Costa Rica

Virtual forum organized by 'La Nación' will take place on Thursday, August 13 at 5:30 p.m. m. by Teams.

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
13
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) drew the country’s attention in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018 due to the high prices of various products due to the lack of competition.

That, however, was not an obstacle to accepting Costa Rica into the club, and, in its report this year, the body once again indicated that profit margins in certain sectors are higher here than in most member countries of the OECD.

The reason lies in the impediments to competition in economic activities such as banking, power generation, the importation of hydrocarbons, and the production of alcohol, rice, sugar, and milk, as well as in transportation, vehicle technical review, and import of cement. among others.

- paying the bills -

A panel of experts in the field, made up of Erick Ulate Quesada, president of Consumidores de Costa Rica; Mario Umaña Vargas, leading specialist in trade and competition in the Trade and Investment Division of the IDB; Mariana Castro Sotela, president of the Commission to Promote Competition (Coprocom); Sylvia Saborío Alvarado, member of the National Council for the Supervision of the Financial System (Conassif); and economist Eli Feinzaig, will speak on these topics this Thursday, August 13, at 5:30 pm.

This Thursday’s presentations are titled “Why does competition matter? The value of business rivalry and the dangers of its absence”, “Market power and regulation”, ” The powers of Coprocom”, “Implications of little competition in the market for the lives of consumers” and “Legal changes to join the OECD they were done without touching the monopolistic structures of the markets”.

The forum will be held through the Microsoft Teams platform. To participate click on this link.

For more information visit La Nacion.

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articlePutin says Russia has approved ‘world first’ Covid-19 vaccine
Next articleRenowned Costa Rican doctor accused in the U.S. for selling drugs on the “darknet”
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

MOST READ

HQ

Prosecutor’s Office: suspect drowned tourist in the sea and stole her cell phone

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Mexican tourist María Trinidad Matus Tenorio was drowned on the beach of Santa Teresa in Cóbano, and the alleged suspect in killing her...
Read more
Business

Costa Rica tourism promoter reports cancellations due to expensive insurance

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Futuropa, an organization specialized in promoting Costa Rica as a tourist destination in Europe, warn that...
Health

Government eases restrictions in the GAM

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Bowing to pressure from different sectors of the economy, the Costa Rica government ease commercial restrictions for the cantons on orange alert of...
Front Page

Renowned Costa Rican doctor accused in the U.S. for selling drugs on the “darknet”

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The United States Department of Justice accused a Costa Rican pharmacist and merchant of allegedly shipping restricted-use narcotics such as morphine, alprazolam and...
Health

The epidemiological form (Health Pass)

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Arriving at the San Jose airport (SJO) in Costa Rica requires the completion of the epidemiological form or Health Pass, among other requirements...
Economic Policy

President Alvarado announced 15% pay cut of his cabinet

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) President Carlos Alvarado announced Thursday that his has asked his Ministers and executive presidents of public institutions, to join him in a 15%...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.