Tuesday 22 June 2021
type here...
EconomyEconomic RecoveryExportsRedaqted

First five months of the year reflect recovery of Costa Rican exports

by Rico
21

QCOSTARICA – The value of Costa Rica exports increased by 23% in the first five months of the year, being the highest growth in the last five years.

Image for illustrative purposes

Understandable because there is a rebound effect after the Covid-19 pandemic a year ago, even so, it corresponds to an increase of US$1.06 billion between January and May, reaching US$5.77 billion in total, announced Procomer, the State agency in charge of promoting Costa Rican exports.

- Advertisement -

“In addition, sales to all markets are growing thanks to the work of the sector and our human capital,” Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado mentioned on his social networks on Monday.

The leading exports continue to be medical devices and precision equipment, which report a growth of 41%.

One of the sectors that has recently received attention is agriculture, since its recovery has been slower than desired.

- Advertisement -

Agricultural exports fell by 3% in the first three months of the year. However, for the accumulated in the first five months, a growth of 1% is reported, thus leaving only the livestock and fishing sector, with a decrease, specifically -5%.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleFull court decides not to investigate or dismiss Emilia Navas
Next articleToday’s Covid News: Less than 800 new cases for the first time in two months
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Tourism sector depends on political will for recovery

QCOSTARICA - The future of tourism operators in Costa Rica depends...
Read more

Tourism sector feels in crisis despite increase in international arrivals

QCOSTARICA - Despite the improvement in tourist arrivals reported in May,...
Read more

MOST READ

Week immersed in passage of tropical wave, June Solstice and Veranillo

National

Fifth tropical wave precipitation will be heavier in the north of the country

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - For this Wednesday, the arrival of the fifth tropical wave of the season is expected, thus reinforcing the rainy activity mainly to...
Front Page

Since 2018 MECO has received contracts from the State for more than ¢139 billion

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Almost ¢140 billion colones (US$227 million dollars) is the amount the MECO construction company was able to snare for public works contracts...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction June 18: 9 & 0 CANNOT circulate

Rico -
Today, Friday, June 18, vehicles with plates ending 9 & 0 CANNOT circulate The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm,...
Health

Today’s Covid News: Less than 800 new cases for the first time in two months

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - For the first time in two months, less than 800 new cases of covid-19 in a single day were registered on June...
Banking

Will that be Cash or Sinpe Móvil?

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Sinpe Móvil is easy to use. From your phone, you can send money to friends, family and pay for things. Or receive...
Corrupion

Construction companies that paid alleged bribes would be disqualified for ten years

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - If it is proven in a final judgment that they did pay bribes to Conavi officials, several companies could be disqualified from...
HQ

American woman found lifeless in hotel bathroom in Sabana

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - A sad discovery occurred this Thursday morning in a hotel located in La Sabana, in San José, the lifeless body of a...
Consumption

Treasury threatens to close doors to Sinpe Móvil to avoid tax evasion

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - What had been a good tool as a payment mechanism for sellers and businesses, the Ministry of Finance (Treasury) has in its...
Weather

Rainy afternoons and nights this week in most of the country

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Characteristic of the rainy season, we will see rain in the afternoons and nights in the Central Valley, the entire Pacific coast,...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.