First five months of the year reflect recovery of Costa Rican exports

QCOSTARICA – The value of Costa Rica exports increased by 23% in the first five months of the year, being the highest growth in the last five years.

Understandable because there is a rebound effect after the Covid-19 pandemic a year ago, even so, it corresponds to an increase of US$1.06 billion between January and May, reaching US$5.77 billion in total, announced Procomer, the State agency in charge of promoting Costa Rican exports.

“In addition, sales to all markets are growing thanks to the work of the sector and our human capital,” Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado mentioned on his social networks on Monday.

The leading exports continue to be medical devices and precision equipment, which report a growth of 41%.

One of the sectors that has recently received attention is agriculture, since its recovery has been slower than desired.

Agricultural exports fell by 3% in the first three months of the year. However, for the accumulated in the first five months, a growth of 1% is reported, thus leaving only the livestock and fishing sector, with a decrease, specifically -5%.