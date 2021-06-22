Tuesday 22 June 2021
Today’s Covid News: Less than 800 new cases for the first time in two months

by Rico
63

QCOSTARICA – For the first time in two months, less than 800 new cases of covid-19 in a single day were registered on June 21.

The week begins with 797 infections detected in the last 24 hours. The last time a figure lower than that was recorded was on April 19, 63 days ago, when 536 cases were reported.

The weekly average of new infections maintains a downward trend, and went from 1,878 on June 6, to 1,498 this Monday, a reduction is 20% in the last 15 days.

In the same period, the percentage of patients who have already recovered from covid-19 increased: on June 6, 75.1% of accumulated cases had been discharged. This June 21, this percentage is 78.6%.

To date, 354,095 confirmed cases have been reported in Costa Rica; Deaths reached 4,530, of which 57 occurred in the last three days.

The curve on June 21, 2021, 473 days into the pandemic.

Hospitalized down

In the last 30 days, the number of hospitalized patients went from 1,409 to 1,134, for a 20% drop.

The number of patients in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) also dropped, for Monday, the Ministry of Health reported 459 people.

The numbers a drop from 1,427 people in hospital a month ago, on May 21, of which 522 required an ICU.

The highest number of patients of a single disease (covid) was recorded on May 25 with 1,482 people hospitalized, of which 545 were in ICU.

 

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

