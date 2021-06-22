Today’s Covid News: Less than 800 new cases for the first time in two months

QCOSTARICA – For the first time in two months, less than 800 new cases of covid-19 in a single day were registered on June 21.

The week begins with 797 infections detected in the last 24 hours. The last time a figure lower than that was recorded was on April 19, 63 days ago, when 536 cases were reported.

The weekly average of new infections maintains a downward trend, and went from 1,878 on June 6, to 1,498 this Monday, a reduction is 20% in the last 15 days.

In the same period, the percentage of patients who have already recovered from covid-19 increased: on June 6, 75.1% of accumulated cases had been discharged. This June 21, this percentage is 78.6%.

To date, 354,095 confirmed cases have been reported in Costa Rica; Deaths reached 4,530, of which 57 occurred in the last three days.

Hospitalized down

In the last 30 days, the number of hospitalized patients went from 1,409 to 1,134, for a 20% drop.

The number of patients in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) also dropped, for Monday, the Ministry of Health reported 459 people.

The numbers a drop from 1,427 people in hospital a month ago, on May 21, of which 522 required an ICU.

The highest number of patients of a single disease (covid) was recorded on May 25 with 1,482 people hospitalized, of which 545 were in ICU.