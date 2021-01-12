Tuesday 12 January 2021
type here...
South AmericaBrazil

Ford announces the closure of its factories in Brazil

Manufacturing operations in Argentina and Uruguay and sales organizations in other South American markets will not be impacted

by Q24N
16

Q24N – Ford Motor Co announced this Monday, January 11, the end of all its vehicle production operations in Brazil, in 2021, as part of a restructuring plan in South America, a region that it will supply from Argentina, Uruguay and other markets.

Thousands of Ford cars at the Sao Bernardo do Campo plant in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The plant, the oldest of the US firm in Brazil, closed in 2019, and on January 11 the cessation of operations was announced in the two remaning. Photo: Marie Hippenmeyer / AFP

The company said the COVID-19 pandemic amplified the company’s underuse of its manufacturing capacity.

- Advertisement -

Production will cease immediately at Ford’s plants in the country: Camaçari and Taubaté, with some parts production continuing for a few months to support inventories for aftermarket sales; the Troller plant in Belo Horizonte will continue to operate until the fourth quarter.

Ford officials said the action was part of the US$11 billion global restructuring previously forecast by the U.S. automaker, of which it had accounted for US$4.2 billion through the third quarter of 2020. Ford shares closed up more than 3%.

The plant closures affect about 5,000 employees, mostly in Brazil, Ford spokesman T.R. Reid said on a conference call with reporters.

“We know these are very difficult, but necessary, actions to create a healthy and sustainable business,” Ford Chief Executive Jim Farley said in a statement. “We are moving to a lean, asset-light business model by ceasing production in Brazil.”

- Advertisement -

Brazil’s Economy Ministry told Reuters it lamented Ford’s decision to end production in the country and said it reinforced the need for reforms to improve the business climate.

The closures marked another retreat by Ford in a developing market after the Dearborn, Michigan-based company last month called off its auto joint venture with India’s Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

Ford said it will maintain its product development center in Bahia, its proving ground in Tatuí, São Paulo, and its regional headquarters in São Paulo.

Ford retains a plant in Argentina and another in Uruguay.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLegislators urge President Alvarado to present the bill on medicinal cannabis and hemp
Next articleTicos lose respect for the new coronavirus, lower their guard
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

Brazil: Court says vaccine could be “required, but not forced”

Q24N - Brazil, which has the second deadliest outbreak in the...
Read more

Brazil’s Bolsonaro supports vaccination against covid-19

Q24N - Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro affirmed on Wednesday that the...
Read more

MOST READ

Costa Rica recovers more than 18,000 jobs from the most critical moment of the pandemic

Health

58 years and older would receive a vaccine in the second trimester

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - It will be after March when the vaccination against covid-19 begins for people aged 58 and over, who make up the second...
Health

Survey: Two out of every three Costa Rican households saw their economy affected by the pandemic

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The main concerns of people in the midst of the pandemic revolve around the economic situation of their homes, according to a...
Health

This is what Costa Rica paid to Pfizer-BioNTech for vaccines against covid-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica paid Pfizer US$36 million dollars for the three million doses of covid-19 vaccines, that is, US$12 each. The information was provided...
Politics

Costa Rica condemns acts of violence in the United States Capitol

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Government of Costa Rica condemned the acts of violence that took place Wednesday in the United States Capitol, in Washington D.C. "Costa...
Politics

Finance Minister rules out VAT increase and tax on bank transactions

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Minister of Finance, Elian Villegas, totally ruled out that the Government is going to propose an increase of one percentage point...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.