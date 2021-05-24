FrenaLaOla campaign on Wednesday invites us to make a ‘pact against the coronavirus’

QCOSTARICA – Business sectors and institutions in the country invite all people to make a “national pact against the coronavirus” in a campaign that will take place this Wednesday, May 26, at noon, under the slogan “Frená la Ola, hacelo por Costa Rica” (Stop the Wave, do it for Costa Rica).

All are invited to wear something white (a shirt, a bow, a flag, a ribbon, anything) as an individual commitment to maintaining adequate sanitary measures to overcome this emergency, to show solidarity with the medical staff and with the more than three thousand families who have lost a loved one due to covid-19.

- Advertisement -

Through this initiative, organizations from different sectors, institutions, and private sector counterparts will promote the “pact” as a symbolic action that seeks to encourage the commitment not to lower our guard and to maximize security measures to stop the contagion curve of this virus, which reported more than 2,500 daily cases in the last week.

In addition, as part of the coordinated actions, starting at 12 noon on Wednesday, the bells of the Catholic churches, the sirens of the Fire trucks and the Red Cross ambulances, will sound in unison, to reaffirm the commitment as a nation before this struggle that Costa Rica is going through.

“This action will mark the beginning of an awareness campaign that unites artists, influencers, footballers, citizens who have lost a loved one, communities, companies and among others, to promote the reduction of the rate of infections in the face of a safe economic activity,” said Casa Presidencial in a statement.

Among the messages, the initiative aims to remind the importance of applying good hygiene practices, social distancing, not breaking family bubbles, and making correct use of the mask, as keys to reduce the high rates of infections, as well as saturation in the services of Health.

How can you join the campaign?

- Advertisement -

Individuals or organizations can join, wearing a white badge during the “national pact”.

You can place a white flag on your vehicle, in front of your home.

Raise a white flag at your workplace.

Take a picture and upload it to your favorite social networks indicating: “Yo me sumo al Pacto Nacional (I join the National Pact), with the hashtag #PactoCR #FrenaLaOla

At noon observe a minute of silence in tribute to their deceased friends, colleagues, or relatives.

in tribute to their deceased friends, colleagues, or relatives. If you are in your vehicle or public transport, stop at 12 noon and show your white element or badge.

Share the messages that will be broadcast through the various social networks.