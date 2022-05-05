Fugitive Returned to the U.S. After Two Decades on the Run

Robin James McPherson, who faces charges of wire fraud and money laundering in the District of Oregon, made a federal court appearance this week in Houston en route to the Southern District of California where he will soon be sentenced for tax crimes.

According to a criminal complaint unsealed today (May 4) in Oregon, in early August 2019, the FBI began investigating McPherson after several individuals reported being the victims of a real estate scheme operating out of Springfield, Oregon and Costa Rica. McPherson is alleged to have used a variety of marketing techniques, including cold calls, promotional websites, and Facebook advertisements, to find potential investors in an alleged Costa Rican real estate development opportunity called the Carara Parque Resort Corporation. After victims showed interest in the faux investment opportunity, McPherson would conduct sales calls, from Costa Rica, to explain the project.

Over a period of months, McPherson directed victims to wire investment funds to a bank account in Oregon. He then transferred the funds to Costa Rica. Between December 2015 and August 2019, approximately US$1.2 million dollars were transmitted to the Oregon bank account. McPherson used many different excuses to explain to his investors why no resort villas had been constructed. McPherson did not disclose to investors that their contracts had not been honored and no villas were slated for construction. McPherson used investors’ funds to pay for various personal expenses including his own mortgage.

In December 2000, McPherson who was the president and co-owner of telemarketing company Continental Wireless Cable Inc., was convicted along with two co-defendants for evading taxes on profits the company earned, leading to a tax loss to the Internal Revenue Service of more than US$1 million, according to a DOJ statement.

Prior to being sentenced in March 2001, McPherson fled the U.S.

“This defendant dodged both his taxes and his sentencing hearing,” U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman said. “Thanks to the FBI and Costa Rican authorities, he’ll now be held responsible for both.”

Source: U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ)