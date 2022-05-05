Thursday 5 May 2022
type here...
Search

Fugitive Returned to the U.S. After Two Decades on the Run

The former resident of San Diego, California, fled the U.S. prior to sentencing in 2001. In 2019, the FBI began investigating after several individuals reported being the victims of a real estate scheme operating out of Oregon and Costa Rica.

CrimeHQ
By Q Costa Rica
PDN file photo for illustrative purposes
Paying the bills

Latest

Imperial beer gets renewed image

QCOSTARICA - The Imperial beer, first produced by the...
Read more

Fugitive Returned to the U.S. After Two Decades on the Run

PORTLAND, Ore. - An international fugitive and former resident...
Read more

Major Ransomware Attacks in Peru and Costa Rica Spell More Trouble for Region

Q REPORTS (Insightcrime.org) A cybercrime group that has threatened...
Read more

Latest gas hike in effect today: Super now ¢951

QCOSTARICA - At 12:01 am this Thursday, May 5,...
Read more

Quepos prepares for tsunami drill this Thursday

QCOSTARICA - This Thursday, May 5, residents and tourists...
Read more

Congress doctor reminds legislators of the mandatory use of the mask

QCOSTARICA - The Department of Health of the Legislative...
Read more

Renouncing the presidential pension will save the country ¢2 billion colones, affirms Carlos Alvarado

QCOSTARICA - “I will not leave (the presidency) as...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢662.74 Buy

¢669.02 small> Sell

05 May 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

PORTLAND, Ore. – An international fugitive and former resident of San Diego wanted in the District of Oregon for perpetrating a real estate scam was apprehended in and returned to the United States from Costa Rica after more than two decades on the run.

Robin James McPherson, who faces charges of wire fraud and money laundering in the District of Oregon, made a federal court appearance this week in Houston en route to the Southern District of California where he will soon be sentenced for tax crimes.

PDN file photo for illustrative purposes

According to a criminal complaint unsealed today (May 4) in Oregon, in early August 2019, the FBI began investigating McPherson after several individuals reported being the victims of a real estate scheme operating out of Springfield, Oregon and Costa Rica. McPherson is alleged to have used a variety of marketing techniques, including cold calls, promotional websites, and Facebook advertisements, to find potential investors in an alleged Costa Rican real estate development opportunity called the Carara Parque Resort Corporation. After victims showed interest in the faux investment opportunity, McPherson would conduct sales calls, from Costa Rica, to explain the project.

- Advertisement -

Over a period of months, McPherson directed victims to wire investment funds to a bank account in Oregon. He then transferred the funds to Costa Rica. Between December 2015 and August 2019, approximately US$1.2 million dollars were transmitted to the Oregon bank account. McPherson used many different excuses to explain to his investors why no resort villas had been constructed. McPherson did not disclose to investors that their contracts had not been honored and no villas were slated for construction. McPherson used investors’ funds to pay for various personal expenses including his own mortgage.

In December 2000, McPherson who was the president and co-owner of telemarketing company Continental Wireless Cable Inc., was convicted along with two co-defendants for evading taxes on profits the company earned, leading to a tax loss to the Internal Revenue Service of more than US$1 million, according to a DOJ statement.

Prior to being sentenced in March 2001, McPherson fled the U.S.

“This defendant dodged both his taxes and his sentencing hearing,” U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman said. “Thanks to the FBI and Costa Rican authorities, he’ll now be held responsible for both.”

Source: U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ)

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleMajor Ransomware Attacks in Peru and Costa Rica Spell More Trouble for Region
Next articleImperial beer gets renewed image
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Major Ransomware Attacks in Peru and Costa Rica Spell More Trouble for Region

Q REPORTS (Insightcrime.org) A cybercrime group that has threatened to release...
Read more

Latest gas hike in effect today: Super now ¢951

QCOSTARICA - At 12:01 am this Thursday, May 5, the latest...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Health

The beginning of a new wave of covid-cases in Costa Rica?

QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health reported in the...
Consumption

PIN up, four-digit security code required for purchases over ¢30,000

QCOSTARICA - Starting last Sunday, May 1, retail purchases...
Paying the bills