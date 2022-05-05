Imperial beer gets renewed image

QCOSTARICA – The Imperial beer, first produced by the Ortega brewery in 1924 and is the most popular beer in Costa Rica, will have a revamped image in its different presentations in cans and glass bottles as new stock hits the retailer stores and bars.

Florida Ice and Farm (Fifco) announced this Friday that Imperial’s makeover “incorporates the latest design trends. And, in addition, it seeks to strengthen the connection with the followers of a brand that is already part of the Costa Rican culture.”

Despite this change, the taste of Imperial beer in all its versions, as well as its price, will remain unchanged, the company added in a statement.

The renewed glass bottles and cans have already begun to circulate across the country.

As part of the changes, the yellow color – characteristic of the brand – takes center stage in the packaging.

As for the typography, not only was it modernized, but it also incorporates the legend “Since 1924”, the year of its birth.

Likewise, the expression Pura Vida was included in all presentations “as a reflection of the strong Costa Rican identity with the brand.”

Additionally, a change has been made to the direction that Imperial’s iconic eagle faces. Now looks to the right “as a symbol of the commitment to look forward,” the company said.

