Gisele Bündchen and Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Have Beach Day in Costa Rica

"Gisele adores and trusts [Joaquim] and has been spending a lot of time with him, but I don't think it's a traditional dating scenario," a source previously told PEOPLE of the pair

Q MAGAZINE – Gisele Bündchen continues to spend time with her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente. According to TMZ, Bündchen and Valete enjoyed a beach day in Costa Rica. Despite sparking relationship rumors with her jiu-jitsu instructor, the supermodel has recently been linked to Jeffrey Soffer, one of Tom Brady’s good friends.

Bündchen and Valente were seen hanging out by the beach during a relaxing yet eventful day. The pair tossed a frisbee around and took a dip in the ocean at one point. They weren’t alone though, as Bündchen was also seen sitting on a beach chair along with some of her friends. The model has been spotted out and about with Valente in Costa Rica on a couple of occasions in the past. But, she has maintained that Valente comes on trips with her so that he can train her and her children.

Gisele Bündchen and her jiu-jitsu instructor clearly have a thing for Costa Rica, but the same can’t be said for jiu-jitsu — they’re still there together, having all kinds of fun minus the martial arts. https://t.co/QdC1ZldWzu — TMZ (@TMZ) March 21, 2023

While Bündchen and Valente’s outings have led to speculation that they’re a romantic item, the Daily Mail recently reported that the mom-of-two has a different man in her life. The publication reported that she has been spending time with Soffer, a billionaire developer who lives near her in Miami. Soffer is also described as being a “good friend” of Bündchen’s ex-husband, Brady. A “well-placed inside source” said, “Gisele has been spending time with Jeffrey Soffer. They’ve been seeing each other for several months now and meet secretly about once a week.”

Read more: Gisele Looks Sensational In Skimpy Bikini In Costa Rica (Photos)

There’s been a ton of speculation around Bündchen’s relationship status ever since it was announced that she got a divorce from Brady after 13 years of marriage. In October, Bündchen and Brady confirmed that they were going their separate ways and that they would remain dedicated co-parents to their two children — son Benjamin and daughter Vivian (Brady also has an older son, Jack, whom he shares with his ex, Bridget Moynihan).

“With much gratitude, for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce,” Bündchen’s statement about their split read. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children who I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter

Telegram

Skype

Tumblr

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Facebook

