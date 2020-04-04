The two prototypes of respirators designed by the University of Costa Rica (UCR) to assist people sick with COVID-19, have passed clinical tests and are almost ready to start production.

Both prototypes were subjected to tests this week with robotic models and other resources at the Health Simulation Center of the UCR School of Nursing. The purpose was to verify that these devices are safe, practical and that they meet their ventilatory capacity.

One of the devices is electric and the other is powered by compressed gas. The advantage they have is that both can be used non-invasively in patients.

“We are now close to manufacturing respirators. The idea is that both devices are completely safe and that we can incorporate as many improvements as possible,” said Ralph García, director of the UCR school of physics.

“The objective was to prove that all respiratory parameters were achieved with said devices, in accordance with established international standards,” said Jaime Caravaca, director of the Center for Health Simulation.

So far, many companies have shown interest in the production of respirators. For this, they hope to soon have the approval of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), to be able to continue with the process.